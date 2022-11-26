Skip to main content

Cardinals Expect to Open Roof at State Farm Stadium vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium with an open roof, according to the club.

The Arizona Cardinals have released the following statement in regards to their open roof tomorrow. 

"Based on the current weather forecast, the roof at State Farm Stadium is expected to be open for tomorrow’s game between the Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. Fans are encouraged to plan and dress accordingly.

"Kickoff against the Chargers is at 2:05 PM."

This will be the third time Arizona has played with their roof open at home this season. Tomorrow's high is expected to be around 70 degrees.

Both the Chargers (5-5) and Cardinals (4-7) need to emerge from State Farm Stadium with a victory. Arizona has their bye week waiting following their Week 12 meeting with Los Angeles. 

