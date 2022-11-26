Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is now one comma poorer.

Hopkins was fined $10,609 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he picked up during the 38-10 loss vs. San Francisco last week. The Cardinals receiver "taunted" two 49ers corners after reeling in a catch by pointing at them, which triggered a flag.

Here's what actually happened:

Hopkins finished with nine receptions for 91 yards in the loss. Although he played fairly well, San Francisco cornerback Charavarius Ward didn't think so.

“D Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not,” Ward said via KNBR's Jacob Hutchinson.

“He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.

“He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

The Cardinals will see the 49ers in Week 18 to conclude the regular season. Hopkins will be missing about $10,000 in their next rendezvous.

