Cardinals: Four Storylines to Follow vs. Chargers

It's been a 2022 season to forget for the Arizona Cardinals, who sit at 4-7 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. There's been nothing but drama and injuries and as a result, Arizona is heading for its third .500 or worse season in four years.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals are 1.5-point underdogs at home against the Chargers. Similarly to Arizona, Los Angeles has been ravaged by injuries all season, with quarterback Justin Herbert playing through a rib injury and wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both missing periods of time.

Both teams are coming off different types of back-breaking losses to division rivals. Arizona lost 38-10 in an embarrassing manner to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, while Los Angeles was narrowly beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs 30-27.

The Cardinals continue to trend down, but they still aren't officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Chargers are .500 and have their sights on the playoff prize.

Here are four Cardinals storylines to watch as the action unfolds at State Farm Stadium:

Return of Kyler Murray

Murray has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Before the injury, he had an up-and-down season, throwing for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Cardinals look to have the $230.5 million dollar quarterback ready for Sunday's contest. Murray told reporters Wednesday he expects to start in the matchup and his status was confirmed on Friday's injury report, where he was completely taken off after being a full participant all three days.

When 100 percent healthy, Murray is a dual-threat quarterback. The Cardinals missed that in Colt McCoy against the pass rush of the 49ers in Week 12.

Status of Marquise Brown

It may be too late in the season, but Murray has a chance to get going on Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, which would be the first time the duo plays together this season.

Brown (foot) hasn't played since Week 6 and was designated to return last week but wasn't activated to play on Monday night.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown would likely be on a "pitch count" if Arizona activates him from injured reserve.

That appears to be coming.

"Looks good. He looked good today. He's been progressing and I feel good about him playing Sunday," Kingsbury said on Brown's status.

The Cardinals would love for Brown to be available because of Rondale Moore's injury and Greg Dortch being banged up.

Cardinals Defense Gets Another Tough Challenge

Arizona has given up 30 or more points in four of its last five games. They certainly won't have an easy task against the Herbert-led Chargers.

Herbert had his first 100+ quarterback rating in Week 11 for the first time since Week 3. He did that with his top receivers returning from injury.

That will again be the case with Mike Williams, as he was ruled out on Friday. Keenan Allen, however, is off the injury report and will play.

The Cardinals will still have to prepare for running back Austin Ekeler and Joshua Palmer, who's played well of late when filling in for Williams.

Arizona allowed 5.7 yards per attempt to San Francisco's running game, but they also let running back Christian McCaffrey total seven receptions on 67 yards.

Ekeler has six games of catching at least seven passes. The Cardinals will need to keep their eyes on the 27-year-old Pro Bowler.

Loser Gets Sean Payton?

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that former New Orleans Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has his eye on potential openings with the Chargers and Cardinals. Both situations would reportedly intrigue Payton as each has more-than-stable quarterback situations.

Prior to the 2022 season, Kingsbury was given a five-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2027 season. If the Cardinals were to fire Kingsbury and go after Payton, they'd also have to work out a deal with the Saints in order to make him their next head coach. Payton has two years left on his contract.

Brandon Staley is 14-13 as the Chargers' head coach. His seat doesn't feel as warm as Kingsbury's, especially with their season still afloat, despite dealing with numerous injuries.

All Cardinals spoke with one source who acknowledged there was "interest" from Payton in the Cardinals job, but for now that's all it is - interest.

That would leave you to believe there's a possibility that Arizona would be interested in Payton, who went 152-89 in his 15 years in New Orleans, winning seven division titles and Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009 season.

