Will Arizona Cardinals Surpass Projected Win Total in 2025?
In 2023, the Arizona Cardinals won four games. In 2024, they doubled that total and won eight.
Entering 2025, the hope is they can get to at least nine wins and grab their first winning record since 2021.
Obviously, this is the hope for the fans, but even the sportsbooks are feeling this way. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon took a look at the most recent over/under win totals for every NFL team and argued whether he is taking the over and under on each.
The Cardinals' total was set at 8.5 games, meaning Arizona needs to win nine games in order to win the bet.
In other words, they need a winning record... How about that?
Gagnon says he's taking the over for the Cardinals to win at least nine games in 2025. It's music to a fan's ears, for sure, but he built his reasoning off what we've all been screaming for months now, starting with a new-found chemistry between QB1 and WR1:
"Considering Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. should be expected to take another step forward in their second season together, it's hard not to buy into that over."
Harrison was drafted fourth overall a year ago to be the Cardinals No.1 receiver, and he showed glimpses of such as a rookie, albeit with several peaks and valleys. Murray is the former number one overall pick from 2019, but he's struggled with consistency in six seasons played.
We've seen Murray's ability to get the most out of his top receivers, and if he and Harrison have been able to grow together then we can expect a breakout for the duo.
Gagnon gave plenty of love to the defense, too:
"The defense also got better on paper via both free agency and the draft, and keep in mind they had one of the toughest schedules in the league last year. That should become easier in 2025, especially if a team that ranked seventh in adjusted games lost to injury can have better luck in that department."
The Cardinals re-signed key players from last season, brought in veteran free agents to plug holes and upgrade positions, and drafted youngsters to inherit big roles one day (no matter when that comes). With excellent coaching, Arizona should see their defense blossom in year three of this regime.
"The stars are aligned for a run at double-digit wins for the Cards in an increasingly wide-open division this year."
If everything clicks the way we're hoping, the Cardinals have a great shot to capitalize on this schedule and build on some awesome momentum to get back to the playoffs. Gagnon likes the Cardinals to compete in the NFC West, and it's never been more wide-open than it is now.