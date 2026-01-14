Dante Moore Decision Complicates Cardinals’ 2026 Draft Strategy

ARIZONA — A major domino has fallen for the 2026 NFL Draft with direct implications to the Arizona Cardinals.

Oregon Ducks QB Dante Moore has announced his intentions to return to school for the 2026 season during ESPN's SportsCenter on Wednesday.

Breaking: Oregon QB Dante Moore announced on @SportsCenter that he’s returning to Oregon next season. Moore was projected as a top draft pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/XNOeX3yAKS — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2026

The Cardinals, sitting with the third overall pick, now might have to shift their 2026 draft plans entirely.

Why Dante Moore Decision Impacts Cardinals

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Moore was projected to be the second quarterback taken in this draft class directly behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.

While Mendoza is virtually a lock to go at No. 1, massive expectations followed Moore potentially going at the second or third pick in the draft.

Arizona's in a precarious position when it comes to their future of the quarterback position. Along with finding their next head coach, the Cardinals are also expected to make a massive decision on Kyler Murray with heavy expectations of the organization wanting to move on from seven-year franchise passer.

A long-term replacement likely would have come in the 2026 NFL Draft, where Arizona was in position to either have a quarterback fall down to them at No. 3 or with a great chance to move up and take a passer of their liking.

Now, Murray's path to returning to the desert becomes more viable.

The Cardinals seemed to covet Moore, as they sent scouts to Oregon games almost more than any other school during the college football regular season.

The next option behind him, Alabama QB Ty Simpson, is reportedly also liked by the Cardinals internally, though taking him at the third overall pick would be considered a massive reach.

It seemed as Arizona's best-case scenario was trading up to get Moore, and now that's out the window.

Where Do Cardinals Move From Here?

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's the golden question, and with so many avenues now coming back to reality for general manager Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals can go a few different directions.

Obviously, the Cardinals could choose to sit and pick the best player available at No. 3. That could be somebody such as linebacker Arvell Reese or safety Caleb Downs among other options.

However Ossenfort's shown a strong willingness to wheel-and-deal during the draft, and with so many holes/needs on the roster, there's a strong possibility Arizona could again trade out of the top five and collect more draft capital.

If that were the case, the Cardinals could be in business for somebody such as edge rusher Rueben Bain or offensive tackle prospects in Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa.

There's options aplenty for Arizona, though their top choice might have just been pulled right out from under them.

