Nearly everybody has been held at fault for how the Arizona Cardinals' season has gone.

Top dogs in Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have been largely put under the microscope for their performance in Arizona's 4-8 start, and while general manager Steve Keim has garnered some of that attention, he's certainly in the backseat when it comes to assigning blame from a public perspective.

In a recent article for The Score, NFL insider Jordan Schultz went through various coaching situations throughout the league, Arizona's being one of them.

Schultz believes Kingsbury isn't the problem.

"The Cardinals' disappointing season isn't on Kingsbury. I'm honestly not sure who'd succeed in his position given the slew of issues inside that building," he said.

"Let's start at the top with owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim. The complete absence of accountability - especially from Keim - is appalling. His lack of professionalism permeates the entire franchise."

Schultz also says he spoke with a long-time personnel staffer who didn't exactly have a glowing review of Keim:

"Keim's a fan. He's been able to keep that job because of his relationship with Bidwill, but he's not a football savant or football mind. He's not a leader."

Certainly strong words for Keim, who undoubtedly has played a role in the current mess the Cardinals find themselves in. This week could see Arizona's playoff hopes officially eliminated if the right dominoes fall.

It feels as if changes are coming in the desert. What exactly that change is remains to be seen.

