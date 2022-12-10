Week 14 NFL TV Coverage Map

While the Arizona Cardinals were on their bye week last Sunday, tomorrow will provide fans another opportunity to enjoy a full day of stress free football since the New England Patriots are coming to town for Monday Night Football.

For Week 14, CBS will only air one game in each market while Fox has doubleheaders for morning and afternoon games.

Here's which markets can view which games thanks to the good people at 506 Sports.

CBS

About half the country, mainly the Midwest, will watch Denver-Kansas City in the late slot while the west coast (which includes the Arizona market) will watch New York-Buffalo. Most others will be local coverage.

Fox Early

A good portion of the country (including Arizona) will watch Eagles-Giants to start the day. The northern states will take in Vikings-Lions and some of the southern states will watch Cowboys-Texans.

Fox Late

An overwhelming majority of the nation will take in Buccaneers-49ers in the afternoon with only local markets watching Panthers-Seahawks.

