Cardinals Thursday Notebook: J.J. Watt Absent Again

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals were without J.J. Watt (calf) for a second straight day, as he was absent from the open portion of practice on Thursday.

A.J. Green (bone bruise) and Ezekiel Turner (ankle) were also not present. There were 14 people missing on Arizona's initial injury report yesterday.

Also, the team played some Coolio at the beginning of practice in honor of his passing yesterday:

Watt has all two of Arizona's sacks this season, and would obviously provide a big absence if he's unable to go in Carolina. Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence had hand surgery after Sunday and is set to miss some time as well.

That doesn't bode well for a Cardinals team, who already struggled to stop the run, facing Christian McCaffrey.

When the two teams squared off last season, the Panthers emerged victorious thanks to a strong performance from CMC, who gained 95 rushing yards on 13 attempts and caught all ten of his targets for 66 receiving yards in the win.

This morning, the team also signed safety Chris Banjo to their practice squad. Banjo previously worked out with the team on Wednesday. Safety Deionte Thompson was released recently to clear room.

More info from the Cardinals' Media Relations team on Banjo's return:

"Banjo (5-10, 207) returns to the Cardinals after playing 42 games the past three seasons, including last year when he appeared in 16 games. He is a nine-year NFL veteran who has played 118 career games (six starts) with Arizona (2019-21), New Orleans (2016-18), and Green Bay (2013-16).

"A special teams standout, Banjo has 53 career special teams tackles to go along with 79 tackles (56 solo) on defense, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 32-year old Banjo originally entered the league with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2013 out of SMU.

"Banjo will wear jersey #31."

We spoke with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph today following practice, here's some notes from him:

-Joseph isn't overly concerned about J.J. Watt's calf injury

-Trayvon Mullen is progressing along well and should see some defensive snaps this week

-It would take dramatic weather to alter game plan in Carolina on both sides of the ball.

-Leki Fotu and Michael Dogbe will compete to replace Rashard Lawrence.

-Joseph does anticipate McCaffrey playing on Sunday. The RB missed his second day of practice today.

-Joseph called the newly signed Banjo a leader and good mentor for the younger guys.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Panthers Favored Over Cardinals in ESPN FPI Rankings

Bleacher Report Says Cardinals Need to Bench Nick Vigil

Cardinals Entering Must-Win Territory in Week 4

Cardinals-Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Kyler, Kliff Excited for Rondale Moore's Return

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook

Five Cardinals Who Need More Playing Time