Cardinals First-Round Pick Being Evaluated for Major Injury
ARIZONA -- It doesn't rain much in the desert - but when it does - it pours.
Just weeks after losing top edge rusher BJ Ojulari to a season-ending knee injury, the Arizona Cardinals are now set to potentially lose Darius Robinson after he was carted off the field (reported by Chuck Harris) at Thursday's practice.
According to Howard Balzer, he is set to have imaging done on Friday. The injury is unknown at this point in time.
The Cardinals are now staring down the possibility of losing two of their top players in their front seven.
Robinson - the No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft - was expected to make an early impact during his time in Arizona.
"The sky's the limit for the kid," said fellow defensive lineman L.J. Collier earlier this week on Robinson.
"I like to let people play free. I feel like if we leave him be, and let him be where he needs to be, I feel like he's not going to have a drop-off. I feel like he might have some things here and there but I feel like he's going to ball this year - arguably might be defensive rookie of the year if he stays on the track that I think he's going to be on."
Addressing the defensive line was a top priority this offseason for Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort.
After adding veterans such as Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols in free agency, Robinson was plugged in as a first-round pick and came on strong towards the end of training camp before impressing in the little snaps we saw in his preseason action.
"For what he's done in training camp and in that game, I think he's right where he needs to be to be a person that affects winning in a positive way for us on defense," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"The sky is the limit for the guy. We're pushing him, and he pushes himself."
During his final season at Missouri, Robinson earned first-team All-SEC honors after tallying 43 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Tigers.
Entering the draft, Robinson was hailed as a versatile and violent presence up front.
That proved to be true in the little action we saw in a Cardinals uniform.
Despite outside noise, Robinson didn't put any expectations on himself ahead of his rookie season.
"I just want to be the best Darius Robinson. Whatever that looks like," he told reporters.
Now, that may have to wait.