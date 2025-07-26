How Arizona Cardinals' WR Can Become Fantasy Football Stud
Arizona Cardinals training camp is in full swing, and it looks, so far, like a certain former No. 4 overall pick might be gearing up for a much more productive 2025 season.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the center of much offseason talk, both in analysis of his "disappointing" rookie year, and with regard to his speculated ceiling as 2025 approaches.
Harrison looks bigger, more physical and more confident. He's begun to assert himself in practice already, and a huge sophomore leap could be exactly what the Cardinals need to enter their true contention window.
And from a fantasy football perspective, Harrison might be ready for more production as well in terms of volume.
According to Pro Football Focus' Beckett Mesko, Harrison has a path to reach a high level of production.
Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Needs Chemistry with Kyler Murray
"Fantasy football season is in full swing. Whether you're preparing for a draft or organizing your dynasty starting lineup, here is one take to consider for all 32 NFL teams," Mesko wrote.
"Harrison entered the league with the most fantasy hype around a rookie we’ve seen since Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson. However, he did not quite meet expectations in 2024, which led to a dip in his 2025 ADP; he is currently going as the WR16.
"There is a clear path to a top-10 season for Harrison in 2025, but he'll need to get on the same page with quarterback Kyler Murray. Harrison saw 114 targets last season, but only 69 were deemed catchable.
"Harrison earned a 93.3 PFF overall grade against single coverage last season, which tied for fifth among all wide receivers and ranked first among rookies."
While QB Kyler Murray was certainly part of the problem when looking at Harrison's struggles in 2024, it was also clear he wasn't being used to his strengths.
A bit more schematic flexibility to go along with his improved confidence in year two might do wonders for Harrison's production.
It seems completely irresponsible to assume that Harrison simply won't be able to produce, but he'll likely be seen as a lower-end pick in fantasy as a result. Or, perhaps he'll be a hot buy-low candidate.
Regardless, for the sake of both your fantasy football team and the Cardinals' success, a big change should be made in 2025. It looks as if Harrison is already on that upward trajectory, looking to define his own ceiling.