Kyler Murray’s Trade Market Suddenly Looks Stronger

ARIZONA — Among the many things on the Arizona Cardinals' checklist this offseason, figuring out their current conundrum with quarterback Kyler Murray ranks right behind landing their next head coach.

Of course their next leader — whoever it may be — will have a massive say in how Murray's future develops in the desert after spending the last seven years with the organization.

After Murray exited Week 5 and never returned due to a foot injury, it's been heavily speculated the Cardinals would move on from the franchise passer. Many believe Murray was effectively benched for Jacoby Brissett, though that's only speculation at this point in time.

If the Cardinals are indeed set on trading Murray, the latest shake-up in the projected 2026 NFL Draft order helps.

Kyler Murray's Trade Market Strengthens With Dante Moore Decision

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced he was staying in college for one more season, bypassing the draft and impacting not only Arizona's plans — but also the rest of the league with the dominoes that will fall.

Moore was highly projected to be the number two overall pick, and now there's not considered to be a passer worth taking that high for teams missing out on the Fernando Mendoza sweepstakes.

Moore, who the Cardinals weren't shy about visiting during the college football regular season at Oregon, now isn't an option for Arizona for a potential move-up.

He's also not an option for other quarterback-needy teams, as a weak quarterback class devolves into Mendoza and the rest of the pack.

All of the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are among a handful of teams that could be in search of a new quarterback this offseason, leaving out some dark-horse candidates who could emerge.

With Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders penciled in, options elsewhere on both the trade market and free agent pool aren't as enticing or proven as Murray's resume provides.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has been insisting a Murray-to-New York trade is in play:

I’ve been whispering that Kyler Murray might be in play there as a bridge quarterback for the better part of a couple months. We’ll see. https://t.co/h1vyRgkPIK — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 14, 2026

What exactly Murray's trade value is remains to be seen. A recent report from The Athletic sought the opinion of NFL executives with little value expected back on a Murray trade.

"Team executives around the league are skeptical Murray would fetch much, if anything, in an offseason trade," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote.

"Maybe the dynamic changes due to a lack of other options. He doesn’t turn 29 until training camp, so Murray is very much in the prime of his career."

It's not inconceivable Murray returns in a Cardinals uniform for 2026, though Arizona will surely explore all options for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Thanks to Moore's decision, another door remains open for Murray.

