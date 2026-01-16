The 2025 NFL season isn’t over yet, but you guys know how I roll: It’s never too early to look ahead to the 2026 fantasy football season with a one-man mock draft! The first mock of the year is always interesting because it gives me a road map for future mocks (and I’ll be doing one every month until we kick off the 2026 fantasy campaign.

The first thing I’ve noticed is that I’m valuing quarterbacks less than in past drafts. I’ve always been a “wait-on-a-quarterback-type" of fantasy manager, but I’ve even pushed Josh Allen down a few spots compared to last season; I have him coming off the board with the second pick in Round 3, instead of being a second-rounder.

I don’t have another quarterback coming off the board until Round 3 (Lamar Jackson), and only five are selected in the first five rounds (top 60 picks).

I’ve also pushed tight ends farther down the draft board as a whole. While I do have Trey McBride as a first-round pick, I don’t have another tight end being picked until the start of Round 3 (Brock Bowers), and the third (Colston Loveland) is picked in Round 5.

While an argument can be made that tight ends such as Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. are on Loveland’s level, I see them more as sixth-rounders.

So, here’s my first one-man, five-round mock for 2026!

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.2 2 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.3 3 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.4 4 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.5 5 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 1.6 6 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 1.7 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 1.8 8 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 1.9 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks 1.10 10 James Cook II, RB, Bills 1.11 11 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 1.12 12 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

Notes: Robinson is my top pick, followed by Nacua, Chase, Gibb, and CMC. The latter does come with risk, especially given his age and the high number of touches he had this season. Let’s also not forget that McCaffrey wasn’t the most durable back in three of his previous five seasons. Achane has proven to be a reliable, high-end option, and there might not be a more consistent wideout in fantasy football than St. Brown.

Cook has pushed his way into the top 10 after leading the league in rushing, and I’ve kept Lamb in the first round despite a disappointing 2025 season. McBride finished with 100-plus more points than the next-best tight end, and his stats over the past two years make him worth a first-round pick at what is the thinnest position in fantasy football.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Drake London, WR, Falcons 2.14 11 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.15 10 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 2.16 9 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars 2.17 8 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 2.18 7 Chris Olave, WR, Saints 2.19 6 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 2.20 5 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 2.21 4 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 2.22 3 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 2.23 2 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 2.24 1 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Notes: The round starts with London, who could move up in future mocks based on who the Falcons bring in to be their new head coach and offensive coordinator. Brown has been solid the past two years, and Etienne moves up after his impressive 2025 totals. Of course, his value greatly depends on whether he stays in Duval County; Etienne is a free agent. Chris Olave’s breakout season moves him into the top 20, and George Pickens is a second-rounder, if he stays in Dallas.

Ashton Jeanty falls out of my top 12, but he remains a top-24 pick in redrafts. Let’s hope the Raiders make some positive changes at head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback (maybe Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza). It’s hard to rank Rice, who could be facing another offseason of doubt due to off-field allegations, but at this point, he’s off the board in Round 2. Jefferson is also hard to rank, but I’m hoping the Vikings move on from J.J. McCarthy this offseason. Otherwise, Jefferson could fall another round.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 3.26 2 Josh Allen, QB, Bills 3.27 3 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 3.28 4 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 3.29 5 A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles 3.30 6 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 3.31 7 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 3.32 8 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 3.33 9 RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos 3.34 10 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots 3.35 11 Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos 3.36 12 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Notes: The round begins with Brock Bowers, who, like Jeanty, will benefit if the Raiders make the right offensive moves in free agency and the draft. Allen is the first QB off the board, followed by Malik Nabers. The Giants wideout will rise or fall in future mocks based on his recovery from a major knee injury. Javonte Williams proved he’s worth a top-30 pick in his first season with Dallas, though he is a free agent. A.J. Brown could be in the same sort of scenario, as rumors suggest he could be traded.

The Chargers will have a new offensive coordinator after the firing of Greg Roman, so Omarion Hampton’s value is a bit of question. It also didn’t help that he was prone to injuries as a rookie, but I still think he has big-time fantasy potential. The same goes for Emeka Egbuka, who was a stud for the first month of his rookie season, but was all but unstartable down the stretch. Let’s see if Mike Evans remains in Tampa Bay, too.

The round ends with breakout candidates such as RJ Harvey and TreVeyeon Henderson, and Saquon Barkley is the final selection. He saw a major decline in production and value this past season, and he’s not getting any younger at 29 years of age.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 4.38 11 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 4.39 10 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 4.40 9 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 4.41 8 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 4.42 7 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 4.43 6 Davante Adams, WR, Rams 4.44 5 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 4.45 4 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 4.46 3 Breece Hall, RB, Jets 4.47 2 D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 4.48 1 Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

Notes: This round has a lot of question marks, many of which won’t be answered for months. I'll start with Bucky Irving, who had a disappointing sophomore season but might be in line for more work if the Buccaneers let Rachaad White walk as a free agent. Quinshon Judkins is the second pick of the round, but will he be ready for the start of the 2026 season coming off a gruesome leg injury? Cam Skattebo also suffered a nasty leg injury, so we’ll have to follow his recovery as well. No one has any idea who the quarterback will be in New York for Garrett Wilson, (it won't be Oregon’s Dante Moore). Hall and Evans are both free agents, and Lamar Jackson will have a new head coach and offensive coordinator. It’s going to be an interesting offseason!

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts 5.50 2 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks 5.51 3 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 5.52 4 Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 5.53 5 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins 5.54 6 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 5.55 7 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 5.56 8 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 5.57 9 Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers 5.58 10 Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 5.59 11 Christian Watson, WR, Packers 5.60 12 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Notes: This round starts with Michael Pittman Jr., who was fantastic for fantasy fans before Daniel Jones was injured. As long as Jones returns (he's a free agent coming off Achilles injury), which is a question at this point, Pittman will be worth a top-60 pick. Kenneth Walker III is a free agent, and he could see his stock rise if he lands with a team that makes him a true featured back.

Michael Wilson was a league winner and has pushed past Marvin Harrison Jr. among wideouts to me, but major changes are coming in Arizona that could impact his stock. I’m assuming Tyreek Hill won’t be back in Miami, making Jaylen Waddle their top wide receiver. A lot depends on who becomes the team’s new head coach and/or offensive coordinator. The Chargers fired Roman and Keenan Allen is a free agent, so I’d expect to see a rise in value for McConkey, who was far overvalued in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Drake Maye is the third quarterback off the board and one of three picked in this round, followed by Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow. Like I said earlier, I’d rather wait at the position.

