Inactives: Packers, Cardinals Both Receive Big Boost

The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers both received a big boost.

Donnie Druin

Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers will see wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) both active against the Arizona Cardinals.

Both stars were questionable heading into Sunday, though they received the green light.

Full list of Packers inactives:

27 S Kitan Oladapo
57 DL Brenton Cox Jr.
73 T Andre Dillard
79 T Travis Glover
86 TE John FitzPatrick
95 DL Devonte Wyatt

For the Cardinals, Matt Prater was officially ruled out with his hamstring injury that saw him miss last week.

The good news for Arizona is both Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) and Garrett Williams (groin) are active for the Cardinals after being questionable.

Full list of Cardinals inactives:

K Matt Prater (knee)
CB Darren Hall
LB Victor Dimukeje
LB Xavier Thomas
TE Travis Vokolek

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon offered a few works of praise for the home team ahead of Week 6:

"Heading to Lambeau (to face) a really good football team. They’re explosive on offense, defense and the kicking game. (They’ve) got some really good players, good scheme," he said.

"I have a very high opinion of (Packers Head Coach) Matt (LaFleur) in how he constructs his offense, how he calls plays and how they coach the quarterback. They’re a good football team obviously. (I) know where they were last year, and they’ll be right in the mix. (We’ve) got a big challenge ahead so we’re on to Green Bay."

Kickoff is at noon local time and 10 AM Arizona time.

