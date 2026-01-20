Packers Cut Trevon Diggs After Just Two Total Games With Team

Cornerback Trevon Diggs’s stint with the Packers was not a long one.

Green Bay is cutting the two-time Pro Bowler after just two total games, it announced Tuesday afternoon. Diggs, 27, played for the Packers in their regular-season finale against the Vikings and in an NFC wild-card game against the Bears. He had two total tackles in the first game and one in the second.

Diggs endured a difficult 2025 season, playing in just eight games with the Cowboys as he dealt with he aftermath of a concussion suffered in a freak household accident. He managed 25 tackles with Dallas before it released him on Dec. 30; Green Bay picked him up a day later.

The Alabama product’s stock has declined sharply from the beginning of the decade, when he was one of the NFL’s most feared defenders. His 11 interceptions in 2021 were the most in the NFL in 40 years, and that season landed him on the All-Pro team. He followed that up with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022.

The Packers are facing a defensive retool after coordinator Jeff Hafley became the Dolphins’ coach on Monday.

