Insider: Cardinals 'Sneaky' Team to Make WR Splash
ARIZONA -- There's a variety of needs the Arizona Cardinals could look to address this offseason.
Perhaps the more obvious holes that need filled are along the offensive/defensive line and edge rusher entering free agency, where the Cardinals are projected roughly $70 million in cap space.
With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson operating as WR1/2 in the desert, the Cardinals aren't exactly favored to throw heavy money around in the receiver market.
One NFL insider doesn't believe that's the case.
Cardinals Could Very Well Make WR Splash This Offseason
ESPN's Dan Graziano with more:
"The Cardinals are going to have plenty of cap space and an extremely young wide receiver room, led by 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. I don't know that they could get someone like Tee Higgins, if Cincinnati even lets Higgins out of the building. But I wouldn't be surprised to see Arizona spend some of that cap space at that position.
"The Cardinals could be a landing spot for someone like Davante Adams (if he's cut), Deebo Samuel Sr. (if he's cut or traded) or Keenan Allen. They ranked 30th in wide receiver receiving yards last season with 1,859 and could use a boost."
Would any of the aforementioned names make sense?
There's no doubting the Cardinals need a WR3 under Wilson/Harrison, especially with slot receiver Greg Dortch entering the offseason as a restricted free agent.
If they were to upgrade their receiver's room this offseason, the best fit in Arizona would be a speedster/deep threat who can take the top off of the defense and open the playbook up, which was something the Cardinals very much lacked this past season.
While Adams, Samuel and Allen are all great in their own respects, none of the three veteran receivers truly fit that role.
Samuel might be the more effective player out of the trio thanks to his versatility, as he can do numerous things at the position that would make him attractive to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Adams/Allen are both 32-years-old and have their best football behind them, barring a late career surge from either pass catcher - though the veterans still are strong route runners.
Arizona may be better off targeting somebody in the 2025 NFL Draft to fill that role, especially considering they'd be younger and cheaper than the options listed.