All Cardinals

Raiders Sign Cardinals QB

The Arizona Cardinals see one of their quarterbacks gone.

Donnie Druin

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder (19) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder (19) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing a practice squad quarterback.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Desmond Ridder from the team's practice squad:

"A new QB in Las Vegas: The #Raiders are signing Desmond Ridder off the #Cardinals practice squad, per sources.

"Aidan O’Connell is headed to injured reserve and now Ridder, the former #Falcons starter, joins Gardner Minshew in the Raiders QB room."

Ridder joined the Cardinals this offseason in hopes of battling for the team's No. 2 quarterback job behind Kyler Murray. However, it was evident Clayton Tune was the superior backup through training camp and preseason play.

O'Connell suffered a broken thumb and is expected to be out for the next 4-6 weeks.

Ridder entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has 17 career starts - all with the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to Arizona after the 2023 season for Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore.

The Raiders are currently 2-5 on the season.

More Arizona Cardinals News

Final Chargers vs Cardinals Injury Report | Dolphins Hope to Get QB Back vs Dolphins Cardinals vs Chargers Panic Meter Gameplan: How Cardinals Beat Chargers Cardinals vs Chargers Bold Predictions Cardinals Get Massive Boost Ahead of Monday Night Football | 

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News