Raiders Sign Cardinals QB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing a practice squad quarterback.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Desmond Ridder from the team's practice squad:
"A new QB in Las Vegas: The #Raiders are signing Desmond Ridder off the #Cardinals practice squad, per sources.
"Aidan O’Connell is headed to injured reserve and now Ridder, the former #Falcons starter, joins Gardner Minshew in the Raiders QB room."
Ridder joined the Cardinals this offseason in hopes of battling for the team's No. 2 quarterback job behind Kyler Murray. However, it was evident Clayton Tune was the superior backup through training camp and preseason play.
O'Connell suffered a broken thumb and is expected to be out for the next 4-6 weeks.
Ridder entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has 17 career starts - all with the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to Arizona after the 2023 season for Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore.
The Raiders are currently 2-5 on the season.
