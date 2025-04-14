Mock Draft: What Should, Will Cardinals Do?
One last Arizona Cardinals specific Mock Draft Monday with the 2025 NFL Draft underway next week. We’re going to have something a bit unique compared to what we’ve done previously.
When I’ve done my previous mocks, I always tried to be balanced and place an emphasis on what makes sense for the Cards to do and try to keep my own opinions out of it… emphasis on “try.”
But this mock is fun because I blame both sides of the coin.
Rounds 1-7, no trades, and two picks each – What I would do, and what I think the Cardinals would do. Each pick is followed with a brief explanation for each pick as if I were the spokesperson to break it all down.
At the end, you will see both mocks in their entirety with an overall summary of the draft.
Let’s get things started already, shall we?!
First Round – Pick 16
On the board…
Walter Nolen, Mike Green, Will Johnson, Kenneth Grant, Donovan Ezeiruaku
My pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Who’s the best edge rusher on the board? The answer here is Green, who I’ll scoop up without hesitation to give myself bookend pass rushers.
Cards pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
BPA for the front seven and a top-notch sack artist is waiting around at 16.
Second Round – Pick 47
On the board…
Omarr Norman-Lott, Benjamin Morrison, Jayden Higgins, Landon Jackson, Donovan Jackson
My pick: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
Jackson is a long-time starter at left guard and shined when asked to play left tackle after previous starter Josh Simmons was injured. Tons of snaps under his belt and a plug-and-play guy for me.
Cards pick: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Higgins is quicker than fast, but he can go up and get it when the ball is up for grabs. A trio of Higgins, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Michael Wilson is tough to cover and gives the offense a massive size advantage.
Third Round – Pick 78
On the board…
Olu Oladejo, Jalen Royals, Tate Ratledge, Chris Paul, Marcus Mbow
My pick: Olu Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
Oladejo is one of my favorite fits for the Cardinals in this class. His move from linebacker to edge rusher has flashed some potential to further his development and next-level placement.
Cards pick: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
Right tackle is fine for 2025 with Kelvin Beachum and Jonah Williams, but a long-term solution is a dire need. Mbow can sit and learn for a year and then slide right into the void the two veterans leave after the season.
Fourth Round – Pick 115
On the board…
Kyle Williams, Ashton Gillotte, Jamaree Caldwell, Nohl Williams, Cobee Bryant
My pick: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal
I’m all-in on Williams as a day three corner who can become a starter. Plenty of intangibles and potential to work with here. Sign me up as a stash-and-develop player.
Cards pick: Jamaree Caldwell, IDL, Oregon
AZ needs a big man to play over center and that doesn’t exist on this current roster. Caldwell is a massive man who is a designated nose tackle and space eater for a defense. He becomes the outlier for the position group in a good way.
Round Five – Pick 152
The board…
RJ Mickens, Cam’Ron Jackson, Tai Felton, Quinn Ewers, Seth McLaughlin
My pick: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
I haven’t drafted a receiver yet and the room needs more investments. Felton is an awesome value on day three and someone I will flirt with moving around the alignment, including inside at slot.
Cards pick: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
Yes, Higgins was drafted earlier, but receiver needs several new bodies to compete and fill out the room. Felton is a stud and someone I trust to provide great competition and upside to the room.
Round Seven – Pick 225
On the board…
Ty Robinson, Malachi Moore, Elijhah Badger, Jordan Hancock, Smael Mondon Jr
My pick: Ty Robinson, IDL, Nebraska
Robinson should go much higher than he is, but that’s OK but whoever snipes him is getting a next-level contributor. I doubt you can stash Robinson away… he’s going to prove difficult to keep off the field.
Cards pick: Jordan Hancock, SAF, Ohio State
Let’s round out this draft with a veteran and a potential voice for the team. Hancock was pivotal for the Buckeyes championship run and he can bring that intensity to the room. There’s also an outside chance he can take the reigns at the position when finances get tighter and hard decisions need to be made.
Results
My mock:
16. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
47. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
78. Olu Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
115. Nohl Williams, CB, Cal
152. Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
225. Ty Robinson, IDL, Nebraska
I made sure I got my top edge rusher opposite Josh Sweat and I like the direction my pass rush is headed. Jackson will play left guard next to Paris Johnson, but in a pinch he can move outside. Oladejo is my double-down for the edge rushing room. I love Williams and he feels like that kind of corner the Cardinals take a flier on late. Felton is my only receiver addition, but I’m thrilled. Robinson is a sleeper for me; I like him to find the field.
Cards mock:
16. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
47. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
78. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
115: Jamaree Caldwell, IDL, Oregon
152. Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
225. Jordan Hancock, SAF, Ohio State
Green lines up opposite Josh Sweat shore up the edge rushing spot. Higgins is great value here and gives even more size to the basketball team at receiver. Mbow is the eventual starting right tackle after this season. Caldwell is a big, big man and a true nose tackle. Felton is a double-down at receiver, but the value is awesome for a room that needs depth. Hancock has tons of playing time and is a high-effort guy to throw into the defense.