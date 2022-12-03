The Arizona Cardinals are off this Sunday, leaving their fans on hiatus while they attempt to rest, recover and reload for the remaining five games left on the schedule.

Cardinals fans are free to do whatever they please over the course of the weekend, but it's safe to say a majority of people will still be tuning into other NFL action.

With just a 1% chance to make the postseason, Arizona needs all the help they can get to enter the playoffs. Whether you're rooting for other failures simply because you're a hater, you've come to the right place.

A Cardinals' Fan Bye Week Rooting Guide

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Obvious (NFC West)

Seattle at Los Angeles- Is there a way we can root for a tie? Seeing either team win in this matchup would not be ideal, and although it would be hard rooting for LA, seeing the Rams beat the Seahawks would keep the Cardinals level with Seattle in their attempt to climb up the NFC West standings.

San Francisco at Miami- Who doesn't love the Dolphins, right? Sick uniforms, Tua is a great dude, and they just so happen to be playing the 49ers. It's a tough ask for San Francisco to fold given their current form, but even if SF hangs on to the division lead, seeing them lose (especially after MNF) would be a good feeling.

Reviving Postseason Hopes

As stated earlier, the Cardinals will need quite the amount of help to remain prevalent and alive.

That starts with the teams above them losing, which includes the following:

Chicago defeating Green Bay

Jacksonville defeating Detroit

Pittsburgh defeating Atlanta

New Orleans defeating Tampa Bay.

All of the Packers, Lions, Falcons and Buccaneers are ahead of Arizona in the playoff hunt (record-wise).

The good news? Arizona plays Tampa Bay and Atlanta a bit later down the road, so losses this weekend (and defeating them, obviously) would help greatly.

It's a long and complicated road for the Cardinals to return to the postseason, but the map is fairly clear when it comes to finding teams to cheer for this weekend.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Map

Cardinals Should Have Top-Flight Passing Attack Moving Forward

NFL Scout Says Kingsbury-Murray Duo "Just Isn't Working"

Kyler Murray Middle of Pack in NFL QB Index Rankings