Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Betting Guide

The Arizona Cardinals will try everything in their power to play spoiler against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. Betting experts don't exactly believe in them.

The Arizona Cardinals have just 60 minutes of football left, and the storylines remain juicy despite their pending absence in the postseason.

The San Francisco 49ers could possibly grab the No. 1 seed with a win, as the Cardinals hope to play spoiler to their divisional foe.

A swirl of change for Arizona is on the horizon, and a loss against the 49ers could very well be the final nail in the coffin for notable faces within the organization.

Yet there's still football to be played, and thus the opportunity to bet some hard earned American money on the game.

Action Network points out two notable 49ers who look to hit milestones/incentives:

49ers wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel vs. Cardinals

"Samuel looks unlikely to suit up for Sunday’s game, but if he does, he’d need 152 rushing yards in order to net a $500,000 incentive. He already received an extra $150,000 for scoring three rushing touchdowns."

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk vs. Cardinals

"Aiyuk is looking for 44 yards to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career."

Just some numbers to keep in mind ahead of the game.

MGM's Best Cardinals Bets

The Arizona Cardinals have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in their last 7 games (+7.05 Units / 80% ROI)

The Arizona Cardinals have covered the 1Q Spread in 7 of their last 8 games (+5.35 Units / 51% ROI)

The Arizona Cardinals have covered the 1H Spread in their last 5 games (+5.00 Units / 90% ROI)

The Arizona Cardinals have hit the 1Q Moneyline in 4 of their last 8 games (+4.40 Units / 52% ROI)

The Arizona Cardinals have hit the 2H Game Total Over in 6 of their last 8 away games (+3.75 Units / 42% ROI)

FanDuel Says Take SF's Team Total Over

Larry Rupp: "The 49ers have not missed a beat since quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury and they were forced to call upon rookie Brock Purdy. San Francisco has scored at least 28 points in four of its last five games and Purdy has tossed 10 touchdowns compared to only 4 interceptions.

"On the other side, Arizona has almost nothing left to play for and gave up a whopping 38 points to the 49ers back in Week 11. The Cardinals have posted the ninth-worst total DVOA rating in the NFL, too, so don't expect pros like McCaffrey or tight end George Kittle to have any issues scoring on Sunday.

"Bet: San Francisco 49ers Total Points Over 27 (-112)"

Covers.com Believes in 49ers to Cover

Daniel Dobish: "The starting quarterback for Watt’s final game is… David Blough. The former Purdue starter, who had a brief cup of coffee with the Lions, makes his second straight start to close out the season.

"Toss in the fact Blough will not have James Conner in the backfield, while Robbie Anderson is also out, and this team has some issues on offense.

"On defense, outstanding rookie Marco Wilson has a questionable tag due to a neck injury, and Josh Jackson and Leki Fotu also carry the same designation. Zach Allen and CB Antonio Hamilton are out, too, making matters worse for the beleaguered Cards.

"The 49ers are in much better shape, although spark-plug Dre Greenlaw is out, and Javon Kinlaw is questionable. The team received great news when Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and, perhaps most importantly, Deebo Samuel, each practiced in full Friday, and no longer carry an injury designation.

"The 49ers are hungry for a championship, while the Cardinals are starting a fourth-string signal caller while missing its top back and some key defenders. This has the potential to be really ugly, and it’s rather shocking the line isn’t much higher. Take advantage.

"My best bet: 49ers -14"

