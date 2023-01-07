Report: Cardinals Strongly Considering 'Co-GM' Roles for Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris

The Arizona Cardinals may not have to look far for their next general manager.

We're nearly 48 hours away from finding out if the Arizona Cardinals mean business.

Weeks ago, general manager Steve Keim stepped away for personal health reasons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury's seat only continues to grow in warmth, and the Cardinals could potentially find themselves looking for new leaders in both crucial positions.

Since Keim's departure (with an unknown timetable for return) has propelled Arizona front office personnel Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson into a temporary co-GM roles.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says the Cardinals may keep the both of them in a permanent role moving forward.

"Things remain in flux in Arizona. GM Steve Keim remains on a health-related leave and his future with the team is up in the air (I wouldn’t rule out him sticking in some capacity after his leave), and word is that owner Michael Bidwill is strongly considering promoting VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro scouting Adrian Wilson into GM roles in a co-GM type of setup (those two are filling in for Keim on an interim basis now)," Breer said.

Although the Cardinals haven't made any major roster moves, Arizona did recently create more cap space with the contracts of J.J. Watt and Rodney Hudson.

Wilson has been with Arizona since 2015 as a regional scout, eventually working his way to vice president of pro scouting. Harris joined the Cardinals in 2008 as a regional scout and eventually worked his way up to vice president of player personnel.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Report: 'Everything' is on the Table for Kliff Kingsbury; Vance Joseph Likely Candidate

Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 18

NFL TV Coverage Map

J.J. Watt Shows off Special Cleats for Last Game

Rodney Hudson Agrees to Reduce 2023 Base Salary; Retirement Coming?

Cardinals Hope Versatile Isaiah Simmons Continues Improvement