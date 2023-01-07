Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer broke down a few potential head coaching openings as Black Monday approaches, and the Arizona Cardinals were included.

The Arizona Cardinals could very well be in the search for a new head coach after Week 18.

Teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts have already fired their head coaches during the season, and a few others are expected to follow suit on the notorious day known as Black Monday, where coaching jobs and dreams go to die.

It's no surprise to find Kingsbury on the hot seat given Arizona's performance since he's taken command. The Cardinals have seen an absolute meltdown - albeit with plenty of injuries - during the regular season.

Many don't expect Kingsbury to return, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says "all options are on the table" in his latest column.

"Things remain in flux in Arizona. GM Steve Keim remains on a health-related leave and his future with the team is up in the air (I wouldn’t rule out him sticking in some capacity after his leave), and word is that owner Michael Bidwill is strongly considering promoting VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro scouting Adrian Wilson into GM roles in a co-GM type of setup (those two are filling in for Keim on an interim basis now)," Breer said.

"As for Kingsbury, everything appears to be on the table—a firing, a negotiated exit or a fifth season in the desert. If Kingsbury’s gone, I’d expect [Vance] Joseph to be a lead candidate, if not the lead candidate to replace him."

Joseph, who holds previous head coaching experience with the Broncos, interviewed with the Miami Dolphins last season and was the frontrunner to take Kingsbury's place should he have gotten fired during the season.

Everything remains a possibility at this point, but reality will soon make its way to the doorstep of all 32 teams across the league. We'll see in no less than 48 hours if Kingsbury is safe.

