Report: Cardinals Request Interview With Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

The Arizona Cardinals are expanding their head coaching search even further after reportedly requesting to interview Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.

The Arizona Cardinals have already shown interest in a handful of candidates prior to the start of the week.

Names such as Vance Joseph, Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans and Brian Flores were requested by the Cardinals. For a moment, it appeared Arizona was all but set to focus on that small group of candidates.

Yet the hire of new general manager Monti Ossenfort became official on Tuesday, and the Cardinals went straight to work. News emerged later in the day that former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich received an interview, and now a sixth hat has been thrown in the ring.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals put in a request to interview Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero late Tuesday evening.

Although not quite a hot name, Evero is respected across the league as one of the top defensive minds at his position.

Even after trading Bradley Chubb, Denver's defense managed to hold itself up as one of the toughest units in the league with 320 yards (No. 7 in the league) and 21.1 points per game (T-No. 13).

The Cardinals - under DC and now HC candidate Vance Joseph - finished by allowing 348.9 yards (No. 21) and 26.4 points (No. 31) per game.

Arizona became the final team to include Evero in their hunt for a new head coach, as he's met with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts while the Carolina Panthers also recently reached out as well.

When Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett, the team first tried to plug Evero into the interim role with a few games left but he declined.

He first began his career as a quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007 before working his way up to a defensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

Last season was his first in a DC role.

