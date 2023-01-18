Report: Cardinals Interviewed Frank Reich for Head Coach Position
When introducing new general manager Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill says he anticipates the search for their next head coach to ramp up rather quickly.
He didn't waste much time.
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was interviewed for the open position in Arizona.
Reich was fired earlier this season after leading the Colts to a 3-5-1 start to the year. After five seasons with Indianapolis, he finished with a final record of 40-33-1 with two playoff appearances.
Prior to taking to job in Indianapolis, Reich won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator. He has experience in Arizona, as he served as the Cardinals' WR coach in 2012.
The Cardinals - to this point - haven't really pinpointed a heavily offensive mind for their coaching search. Names such as Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, Brian Flores and DeMeco Ryans have been requested to be interviewed. Bidwill confirmed to reporters today that Joseph would be interviewed this week.
The Cardinals hope to find somebody to change the culture in Arizona while also maximizing the talents of Kyler Murray, something former coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't quite able to do in his four-year stint with the team.
