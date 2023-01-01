Report: Michael Bidwill Hasn't Informed Kliff Kingsbury on Future With Cardinals

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday that Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has yet to reveal future plans to current head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Speculation continues to swirl around the Arizona Cardinals, and despite a year that was full of injuries and misfortune from the start, the seat under Kliff Kingsbury couldn't be hotter.

Teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers have already gotten a jump on their coaching search. Now, just two weeks remain in the regular season and fans around the Valley await news that Kingsbury is no longer in charge.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says if Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has indeed made his mind up, he hasn't informed Kingsbury on either direction he's going.

Rapoport offered the following on Arizona:

"While speculation intensifies that head coach Kliff Kingsbury could be out after a disappointing fourth season, owner Michael Bidwill has not informed Kingsbury of any decision. Arizona just signed Kingsbury, 43, to a contract extension last March through the 2027 season, meaning they would owe him a lot of money if they move on. Could the Cardinals wait and see if they can secure an upgrade before moving on? Kyler Murray's uncertain status for the start of the 2023 season coming off ACL reconstruction and GM Steve Keim's indefinite leave of absence for health reasons further complicate Arizona's future plans."

The results simply haven't been there for the Cardinals under Kingsbury despite a steady incline in winning under his guidance prior to 2022. Arizona wanted to position themselves as a perennial playoff contender moving forward with Kyler Murray now paid like a franchise quarterback: Will that happen with Kingsbury running the show?

Some are hoping Bidwill will bite the bullet financially. Coaching contracts and their terms aren't made public so the amount of money Bidwill would take on is unknown in the event Kingsbury is canned.

After Arizona's bye week came and gone, it was reasonable to expect Kingsbury to stick around until the end of the season. ESPN reported that Kingsbury was contemplating stepping away from his current position with the team, and a source confirmed to All Cardinals similar sentiments.

Should Arizona find themselves on the market, names such as Sean Payton and Shane Steichen are going to be hot once the coaching search heats up.

