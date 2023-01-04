Ten Players Listed as DNP in Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 18's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report of Week 18's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. These are purely estimations as the team only held a walk-thru:

DNP: Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Chris Banjo, Kelvin Beachum, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Ledbetter and Colt McCoy

Limited: Leki Fotu, Josh Jackson, Billy Price, Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Vallejo, Marco Wilson

Full: Marquise Brown

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters today and confirmed that Conner was day-to-day but didn't do much during the walk-thru on Wednesday.

Kingsbury did confirm that neither DeAndre Hopkins or Colt McCoy would play this week.

"I'd say it'd be close. It's definitely something that's been nagging him - his knee injury - and so we're just going to be cautious this last one," Kingsbury said when asked if Hopkins would play if Arizona was in playoff contention.

In brighter news, Kingsbury did confirm that Brown would play against the 49ers.

The Cardinals are scheduled to practice on Thursday.

