What Calais Campbell Signing Means for Cardinals
Welcome back to the Arizona Cardinals, Calais Campbell!
It’s a move that you wouldn’t define as a surprise, but it was certainly welcome news for Cardinals fans.
Campbell has been a longtime favorite amongst Arizona fans and that didn’t change even after he left the franchise through free agency in 2017. Many were upset that he left, but they were understanding considering the direction AZ was beginning to go to.
But there was always that bit of hope that fans held onto that he would make his way back to the desert. Behold, here he comes back to us at the turn of the tide (hopefully some of you understand that reference…).
The decision for Campbell to return is far more than what some consider fan service. Rather, Campbell’s return helps fill a need for the team along the interior of the defensive line — which was considered by many to be the biggest hole on the team.
Campbell may not be the long-term answer, as he only signed a one-year $5-million contract, but he will provide quality play at the position.
Despite the Miami product turning 39-years-old at the start of the season, he is still found good production over the last three seasons with three different teams.
In 2022, Campbell had 5.5 sacks with the Ravens. Cambell tied for the team-lead in sacks for the Falcons with 6.5 the next year. And last season was spent with the Dolphins, where he had 5 sacks.
17 sacks over three seasons despite being in your late 30s it’s pretty crazy.
This isn’t to say the Cardinals should be expecting 5+ sacks this season, as eventually even a player of Campbell’s pedigree has to start slowing down, but there is a chance he can still deliver quality production for this defense.
Pairing Campbell with fellow free agent signee Dalvin Tomlinson and third-year man Dante Stills gives the Cardinals a rock-solid foundation for the interior this year. In a season where Arizona will be aiming to get back to the playoffs, that’s a group you can be happy with.
A question many fans will have will be regarding the 2025 NFL Draft and how the team will attack the position. Again, Campbell is a one year option for the team and should be viewed as such.
The 31-year-old Tomlinson is also likely a short term answer, as he signed a two-year contract with the team. Stills has two more years remaining on his rookie deal, but he’s trending towards a player I envision the team will walk around longer than that.
This obviously leaves lingering questions that must be addressed, and the loaded 2025 class should be their focus.
I am near 100% positive the Cardinals will still address the interior of the defensive line in this draft; I just feel as confident it won’t be on day one.
That’s not the worst thing in the world, however, as this draft class is loaded with defensive lineman prospects from the first overall pick and all the way until the end of the draft.
To that point there would be no excuse to not draft the position, and this front office is smart enough to know that.
Campbell, Tomlinson, and Stills are more than enough to justify selecting another position in round one. They can still grab a top player with their early second round pick to justify it, too.
Prospect, such as Tyleik Williams, Alfred Collins, and CJ West will have my attention, especially knowing they can inherit starting roles in 2026.
Addressing edge, rusher or offensive line is now the team‘s top priority for day one. Deepening those positions and finding starters for this year will be pivotal to rounding out this team.
The focus is to get into the playoffs this year, which means addressing the team‘s top three weaknesses needed to be fixed, even if just for one season.
The defensive line is mostly figured out for this year, so the team can play a temporary hold on spending top end capital for the position.
All of this is possible because of bringing back Campbell.
A player who one day could join the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor should find a big role for himself and the team’s defense this season. If he works out and helps the defensive line take a step forward in 2025, the Cardinals chances for returning to the playoffs just got better.
Welcome home, Calais; let’s get to work!