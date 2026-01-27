Cardinals Coaching Search Takes Its Most Unexpected Turn Yet

The Arizona Cardinals' search to find a head coach has taken its most surprising turn to date thanks to an interview with a coach who hasn't been in the league for multiple seasons.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Cardinals had Ron Rivera in person for an interview:

"This flew under the radar! The Arizona Cardinals interviewed former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera in person for their head coaching vacancy, per source. Rivera currently serves as the general manager for Cal football."

Rivera currently serves as the general manager for Cal football.

It's unknown exactly when Rivera interviewed in the process, but Russini's wording makes it seem as if the interview did not happen recently.

That wouldn't be surprising, as the Cardinals have played this coaching search true and close to their chest. Take in example Anthony Campanile, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator who had two interviews with the organization before his first was even reported.

Campanile, a reported finalist for the Cardinals' job, is returning to Jacksonville for 2026 — throwing a massive wrench in Arizona's search while leaving Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as the front-runner for the job.

Or so we think.

Ron Rivera's Resume

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears general manager Ron Rivera (center) applauds during the second quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rivera is a long-time NFL coach who most recently spent time in the college ranks as Cal's general manager this past season. Before then, he was the head coach of the Washington Commanders (2020-23) and Carolina Panthers (2011-19).

He has a defensive background, serving as a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears previously while also coaching linebackers.

Rivera owns an all-time coaching record of 102-103 with all four of his last seasons coming at or under .500 in terms of winning percentage.

Rivera notably defeated the Cardinals in 2015's NFC championship game with the Panthers before Losing Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos.

Rivera is often referred to as "Riverboat Ron" thanks to his aggressive nature on crucial third and fourth downs, as he's known to take calculated risks throughout a game.

He just turned 64 years old.

What Will Cardinals Ultimately Do?

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's truly anyone's guess at this point in time. Arizona's coaching search, by far, has been the toughest to track in terms of reporting and actual interviews. The Cardinals have done a strong job of keeping things in-house.

One would think LaFleur, especially with Campanile out of the mix, would be the obvious choice. He was scheduled for consecutive days of interviews in the desert, which is set to conclude today. The other reported finalist alongside LaFleur and Campanile was Raheem Morris.

Vance Joseph, who previously coached the Cardinals' defense under Kliff Kingsbury, initially was believed to be a front-runner, but it's not known if he received a second interview with Arizona.

The Cardinals are still one of three organizations looking for their new head coach, being joined alongside the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said he expects all vacancies to be filled within the next week. You can read more about that here .

