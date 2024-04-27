What New Cardinals RB Brings From NFL Draft
ARIZONA--The Arizona Cardinals have drafted running back Trey Benson out of Florida State University. The Cardinals have a powerful workhorse already in James Conner, with a change of pace back in Michael Carter who began to show flashes as the 2023 season waned.
That said, Conner, despite being the ultimate weapon on the ground, is heading toward the latter years of a running back's lifespan, and has had some injury troubles keep him off the field in critical weeks. The Cardinals are adding a back in Benson that provides more speed, without sacrificing the physicality that offensive coordinator Drew Petzing wants his offense to play with.
Benson is a very highly-graded prospect, with exceptional speed, exemplified in his 4.39 40 time. But he's not just a shifty speed demon, as he packs a 6-foot, 216-pound frame and a fearless physicality both between the tackles and in the open field.
Benson was used heavily in back-to-back seasons with the Seminoles. He combined for over 300 carries in 2022 and 2023, falling just shy of 1000 yards in both seasons. He averaged well over five yards per carry and picked up an impressive 23 touchdowns in those years. He also picked up over 360 yards through the air and a touchdown.
Benson is the right archetype to be the heir to Conner. He has the build and speed to succeed at the NFL level, and has the ability to provide the exact type of production the Cardinals will miss if Conner departs, retires or suffers an injury.
He's still a raw prospect, but Benson has all the right tools to be what offensive coordinator Drew Petzing needs from his rushing attack. Size, versatility and physicality with good vision, but without compromising an exceptional top speed.