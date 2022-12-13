Chargers vs. Titans Betting Odds: Week 15 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the early betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 15 matchup against the Titans.

The Chargers enter Week 15 coming off a statement win over the Dolphins during last week's performance. Now with the Chargers holding a 7-6 record, they'll clash against the Titans, who enter this week's matchup riding a three-game losing streak.

With injuries littered across the Chargers' defensive unit, missing six starters, they turned in their most complete game of the season last Sunday night. As they seek a playoff spot with four games to go, the Chargers sit in must-win territory.

The Titans, after winning seven of eight games that spanned from Week 3 to Week 11, they've hit a roadblock of late, getting blown out in the last two games in embarrassing fashion.

Here's a look at the betting lines ahead of Week 15:

Chargers vs. Titans Betting Odds

Point spread: -1.5

-1.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-145), Titans (+130)

: Chargers (-145), Titans (+130) Over/under: 46.5 points

The Chargers enter this week's matchup as a 1.5-point favorite, a close line in which the oddsmakers see the game being decided by one score.

The game's point total is slated at 46.5 points, the fifth-highest over/under line of the week. The Chargers have averaged 23 points per game this season, while the Titans average 19 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.