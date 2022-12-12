Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.

Halftime

Chargers 17, Dolphins 7

Justin Herbert: 24/29, 222 yards, 1 touchdown

Tua Tagovailoa: 3/15, 25 yards

Second Quarter

Score Update: Chargers 17, Dolphins 7

6:52 pm: Chargers punch it in for a touchdown with Austin Ekeler on 4th and 1 at the goal-line.

6:35 pm: The Chargers defense has forced the Dolphins to punt on four of their first five drives.

6:23 pm: Justin Herbert sacked for the second time tonight.

Score Update: Chargers 10, Dolphins 7

6:17 pm: Dolphins fumble the ball into a pile of players and Tyreek Hill picks it up and runs it back for a 57-yard touchdown.

Score Update: Chargers 10, Dolphins 0

6:09 pm: Mike Williams hauls in a 10-yard touchdown.

6:04 pm: Kyle Van Noy sack. That's the Chargers' first sack from an edge rusher not named Khalil Mack since Week 2.

Score Update: Chargers 3, Dolphins 0

5:59 pm: First points of the game come off a Cameron Dicker 33-yard field goal.

First Quarter

5:50 pm: Christian Wilkins sacks Justin Herbert. Wilkins has been a factor early on, getting into the backfield quite regularly.

5:46 pm: Near-interception by Drue Tranquill as he gets a hand on the ball, but can't secure the grab. Dolphins punt. Chargers take over from their own 43-yard line.

5:39 pm: Chargers went 78 yards on 15 plays before coming up empty. Justin Herbert was 9-of-10 for 62 yards on the opening drive.

5:38 pm: Chargers go for it on 4th and 2. Justin Herbert hits DeAndre Carter near the sideline, but is one yard short. Dolphins take over from their own 1-yard line.

5:32 pm: Mike Williams gets involved on the first drive in his return to action, coming down with a contested catch near the sideline for a 23-yard gain.

5:26 pm: Chargers defense forces a three-and-out to open up the game. Tua Tagovailoa goes 0-for-3 to start out.

5:23 pm: Dolphins target Tyreek Hill on a deep pass right out of the gate, but it's broken up by Alohi Gilman.

Dolphins target Tyreek Hill on a deep pass right out of the gate, but it's broken up by Alohi Gilman. 5:20 pm: The Chargers won the toss and defer. Dolphins offense is up first.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, RT Trey Pipkins III

QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, RT Trey Pipkins III Dolphins: QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long, WR River Cracraft

