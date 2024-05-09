Chargers News: ESPN Fantasy Prognosticators Seemingly Diss Justin Herbert
When the Los Angeles Chargers take the field this season, the one consistent factor that they will have is that they have a star at the quarterback position. Despite all the changes that have occurred with the organization, Justin Herbert has remained the signal-caller entering the year.
Over the last few seasons, Herbert has become one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and the Bolts will be looking for more of the same this year. Herbert will have to navigate this season without his normal offensive weapons as Keenan Allen has been traded and Mike Williams released. But his skillset should be able to still carry the day.
However, over at ESPN, they don't believe that Herbert will remain a top option for fantasy football purposes. He was left out of the top 10 of quarterbacks for the upcoming fantasy season.
While his weapons, it does make sense why Herbert would fall out of the top 10. However, at worst he is still a top 15 fantasy option, even if he came in ranked at No. 16 on this list.
He will need some time to adjust to his new receivers but Herbert has a cannon of an arm. As long as his guys get open, he will find them. Maybe Herbert is no longer a top option in fantasy purposes or maybe he proves everyone wrong this year, which would be much more likely.
