Chargers News: How Football World Feels About First Jim Harbaugh-Era Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have added nine new rookie pieces to their roster via the 2024 NFL Draft, their first such event with Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz in charge. But how did they do, according to national pundits?
Our colleague Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated awarded the group with an A.
"The Chargers have been going about their business wisely," Verderame wrote. "Alt was the best player available in the first round and gives them a nasty tackle combo with Rashawn Slater on the other side. Then, trading up in the second round netted McConkey, who is already Los Angeles' most talented receiver. This is a foundational class for new coach Jim Harbaugh, who is trying to build both culture and a winner."
Danny Kelly of The Ringer, too, awarded the Chargers with an A for their work.
"I'm actually fine with that choice—Alt brings rare size and athleticism to the tackle position, and paired with former first-round pick Rashawn Slater, gives the team the potential to field one of the best tackle tandems in football," Kelly noted. "It helped too that the team didn't completely abandon the thought of having Justin Herbert throw the football, by trading up in the second round to nab an electric pass-catcher in Ladd McConkey. The former Georgia star is a nuanced route runner with great hands and elite acceleration, and could be Herbert's new go-to-guy in high leverage situations. I loved that Los Angeles was able to land linebacker Junior Colston in the third round, as well. Colston reunites with his college coach in Harbaugh (as well as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who followed Harbaugh from Michigan), and has the potential to be a day one starter on the team's new-look defense. Sixth-round running back Kimani Vidal and seventh-round receiver Brenden Rice both have a chance to emerge as role players for this team early on, too."
Vinnie Iyler of The Sporting News has also revealed himself to be a massive appreciator of this initial draft during the Harbaugh era:
*Who has it better than coach Jim Harbaugh?" Iyler asked. "Only a few teams. He helped new GM Joe Hortiz nail this critical draft, getting an elite pass protector and top new versatile target for Justin Herbert. Colson was the right Michigan man to add, flipping a weakness into a strength. Still and Hart bring key depth, and Vidal is a good all-around contingency for former Ravens Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins. Rice and Johnson provide some big-play options to help replace Mike Williams and provide contingency for Quentin Johnston."
Kris Knox of Bleacher Report "only" awarded the Chargers' draft with an A-, and he explained his thinking:
"The Los Angeles Chargers might have been tempted to move down in a trade with a QB-needy team. Instead, they stood pat and took Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick," Knox noted. "It's an unsurprising pairing given new head coach Jim Harbaugh's history of building his teams from the interior out. It was also a valuable pick. Alt was the top-ranked tackle and the fifth-ranked overall prospect on the B/R board..."
"The Chargers entered the draft as a team that had a franchise quarterback and a lot of question marks beyond that," Knox said. "They might not be ready to contend right away, but they took a big step toward developing a new identity with this year's draft."
Even on the more negative side of the spectrum, Kyle Dvorchak of NBC Sports still gave Los Angeles a fairly positive B- grade, with the team's top two picks getting the most scrutiny.
"They went with Joe Alt, an outstanding left tackle who will move to the right side in LA, and Ladd McConkey, a speedy and versatile receiver with great efficiency numbers but no breakout season on his resume..." Dvorchak reflected.
"The Chargers were one of the few teams who could justify a Day Two pick on a running back," Dvorchak continued. "They entered the weekend with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, castoffs from Baltimore, as their top options. First-year GM Joe Hortiz was patient and landed small-school dominator Kimani Vidal in the sixth. Vidal compiled 1,661 yards on 297 carries as a senior. He led the nation in attempts and missed tackles forced."
