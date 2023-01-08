Pregame Report: Chargers at Broncos Week 18

The Chargers will take on the Broncos in Week 18 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Chargers (10-6) and Broncos (4-12) will face off in Week 18. Here's a look at this week's pregame report, previewing the matchup.

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Empower Field at Mile High

How to watch and listen

TV: CBS

CBS Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

QUESTIONABLE: FB Zander Horvath

Broncos:

OUT: T Calvin Anderson, WR Kendall Hinton, DL D.J. Jones

QUESTIONABLE: OLB Jonathan Kongbo, CB Damarri Mathis, TE Eric Saubert, TE Eric Tomlinson, OL Billy Turner

Betting odds

Point spread: Broncos -5.5

Broncos -5.5 Moneyline : Broncos (-200), Chargers (+165)

: Broncos (-200), Chargers (+165) Over/under: 38.5 points

Things to watch

Will the Chargers rest key players?: If the Bengals defeat the Ravens ahead of kickoff for the Chargers game, it's likely they turn to many of their backups to round out the regular season finale. Preventing injuries and getting proper rest for many of their starters will be something the Chargers look to do in the event that they already secure the No. 5 seed in the AFC before their Week 18 game begins.

If the Bengals defeat the Ravens ahead of kickoff for the Chargers game, it's likely they turn to many of their backups to round out the regular season finale. Preventing injuries and getting proper rest for many of their starters will be something the Chargers look to do in the event that they already secure the No. 5 seed in the AFC before their Week 18 game begins. How much will Joey Bosa play?: Bosa made his return to play last week after missing the previous 12 games from a groin tear that required surgery. Bosa played 24 defensive snaps last week, and shared that he battled a bout of food poising, making it difficult to see just where he was at in terms of getting his body back into football shape. The expectation this week is regardless of the outcome from the Bengals-Ravens matchup, Bosa should see a steady dose of snaps as he prepares for the playoffs.

Bosa made his return to play last week after missing the previous 12 games from a groin tear that required surgery. Bosa played 24 defensive snaps last week, and shared that he battled a bout of food poising, making it difficult to see just where he was at in terms of getting his body back into football shape. The expectation this week is regardless of the outcome from the Bengals-Ravens matchup, Bosa should see a steady dose of snaps as he prepares for the playoffs. Can the offensive line build off of last week's performance?: Entering last week's game, the Chargers offensive line had allowed the most sacks in the NFL since Week 10. But last week, they provided proper protection for quarterback Justin Herbert, not allowing a sack against the Rams. With more time in the pocket, the offense took a step forward, hitting on splash plays downfield and turned into better efficiency in the red zone, going 3-for-3 on trips inside the 20-yard line.

