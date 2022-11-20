Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Inactives
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report ruled kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) as doubtful, and wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) as questionable. Tight end Gerald Everett (groin) was a late add to the injury report, being declared questionable on Saturday afternoon.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Allen and Williams would be game-time decisions, though both players said in the locker room following the final practice of the week they both expect to play barring any setbacks during pregame warmups.
The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman after the team placed him on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. Kansas City also ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Chris Lammons – each with a concussion.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Chiefs have released which players will be inactive for the Week 11 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- K Dustin Hopkins
- TE Gerald Everett
- WR Jason Moore Jr.
- RB Larry Rountree III
- OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
- OL Brenden Jaimes
Chiefs inactives
- RB Ronald Jones
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- QB Shane Buechele
- CB Chris Lammons
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- DE Malik Herring
