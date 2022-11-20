Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Inactives

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report ruled kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) as doubtful, and wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) as questionable. Tight end Gerald Everett (groin) was a late add to the injury report, being declared questionable on Saturday afternoon.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Allen and Williams would be game-time decisions, though both players said in the locker room following the final practice of the week they both expect to play barring any setbacks during pregame warmups.

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman after the team placed him on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. Kansas City also ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Chris Lammons – each with a concussion.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Chiefs have released which players will be inactive for the Week 11 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

TE Gerald Everett

WR Jason Moore Jr.

RB Larry Rountree III

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

OL Brenden Jaimes

Chiefs inactives

RB Ronald Jones

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

QB Shane Buechele

CB Chris Lammons

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

