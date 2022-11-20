Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers (5-4) and Chiefs (7-2) will clash in primetime under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

Here's a look at the Week 11 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Chiefs.

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium

Final injury report

Chargers:

DOUBTFUL: K Dustin Hopkins

K Dustin Hopkins QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams

Chiefs:

OUT: CB Chris Lammons, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Betting odds

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Chiefs -5.5 Moneyline : Chiefs -225, Chargers +188

: Chiefs -225, Chargers +188 Over/under: 52.5

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Things to watch

The impact of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams: The Chargers have been without Allen and Williams for the last two games, but both players are expected to make their return Sunday night against the Chiefs. In getting their top two pass-catcher back into the mix, the offensive unit should look dramatically different. In the first 10 weeks this season, Allen and Williams have only been on the field together for three quarters of football. I'd expect Justin Herbert to look towards Allen and Williams early and often, especially on third downs.

The Chargers have been without Allen and Williams for the last two games, but both players are expected to make their return Sunday night against the Chiefs. In getting their top two pass-catcher back into the mix, the offensive unit should look dramatically different. In the first 10 weeks this season, Allen and Williams have only been on the field together for three quarters of football. I'd expect Justin Herbert to look towards Allen and Williams early and often, especially on third downs. The Chiefs new wrinkle of Kadarius Toney: The Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdominal injury and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out with a concussion. That likely means the Chiefs will heavily rely on Toney, their in-season acquisition, to play as pivotal part in their passing attack. Toney has played just 37 snaps in two games since joining the Chiefs, so there isn't a whole lot of film of what he looks like in Andy Reid's offense.

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdominal injury and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out with a concussion. That likely means the Chiefs will heavily rely on Toney, their in-season acquisition, to play as pivotal part in their passing attack. Toney has played just 37 snaps in two games since joining the Chiefs, so there isn't a whole lot of film of what he looks like in Andy Reid's offense. Containing Patrick Mahomes: The Chargers will be faced with a tall order, attempting to hold Mahomes to a minimum. That's both in the form of not allowing him to get outside the pocket with his legs and limit the explosive plays from his deep ball throwing ability. Getting pressure on him will be key, but that hasn't come easy for the Chargers. Since Joey Bosa went down with a groin injury in Week 3, the Chargers haven’t recorded a sack from the edge spot outside of Khalil Mack. The Chargers have also lost four interior defensive lineman in the last two weeks, so supplementing that part of their defensive line with newcomers will be an aspect they work through.

