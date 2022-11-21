Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.

Final

Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

Fourth Quarter

8:20 pm: Interception by Nick Bolton. Ballgame.

Interception by Nick Bolton. Ballgame. 8:19 pm: Justin Herbert tries stepping up in the pocket, but Chris Jones brings him down for his second sack of the night.

Justin Herbert tries stepping up in the pocket, but Chris Jones brings him down for his second sack of the night. Score Update: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

8:16 pm: Travis Kelce beats Derwin James across the field for a 17-yard touchdown.

Travis Kelce beats Derwin James across the field for a 17-yard touchdown. 8:13 pm: Derwin James gets called for holding in what would’ve been a fourth-and-four situation.

Derwin James gets called for holding in what would’ve been a fourth-and-four situation. 8:11 pm: Chargers LB Kenneth Murray (neck) has been downgraded to out.

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray (neck) has been downgraded to out. Score Update: Chargers 27, Chiefs 23

8:07 pm: Justin Herbert hits Joshua Palmer for a 6-yard touchdown.

8:01 pm: Justin Herbert hits Keenan Allen for 46 yards down the sideline to move inside the red zone.

Justin Herbert hits Keenan Allen for 46 yards down the sideline to move inside the red zone. 7:59 pm: Willie Gay goes untouched and sacks Justin Herbert for a 6-yard loss.

Willie Gay goes untouched and sacks Justin Herbert for a 6-yard loss. 7:55 pm: Troy Reeder knocks the ball loose and Alohi Gilman falls on it. Chargers get the ball right back.

Troy Reeder knocks the ball loose and Alohi Gilman falls on it. Chargers get the ball right back. 7:51 pm: Chargers S Nasir Adderley (thumb) is questionable to return.

Chargers S Nasir Adderley (thumb) is questionable to return. 7:50 pm: Keenan Allen fumbles and the Chiefs recover it. Kansas City takes over from their own 22-yard line.

Keenan Allen fumbles and the Chiefs recover it. Kansas City takes over from their own 22-yard line. 7:47 pm: Austin Ekeler has the most catches in NFL history by a running back through the first 10 games of a season. He’s up to 68 grabs and counting.

Austin Ekeler has the most catches in NFL history by a running back through the first 10 games of a season. He’s up to 68 grabs and counting. Score Update: Chiefs 23, Chargers 20

7:42 pm: Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for a 32-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Third Quarter

7:37 pm: Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck) is questionable to return.

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck) is questionable to return. 7:33 pm: Derwin James comes off the edge to sack Patrick Mahomes for a 7-yard loss. James is up to four sacks this season, a new career-high.

Derwin James comes off the edge to sack Patrick Mahomes for a 7-yard loss. James is up to four sacks this season, a new career-high. 7:30 pm: The Chargers offense has had two possessions in the second half and gone just 18 yards on eight plays.

The Chargers offense has had two possessions in the second half and gone just 18 yards on eight plays. 7:27 pm: The Chiefs ran the ball on eight of nine plays during the last drive. The Chargers have allowed 6.6 yards per carry so far tonight.

The Chiefs ran the ball on eight of nine plays during the last drive. The Chargers have allowed 6.6 yards per carry so far tonight. Score Update: Chargers 20, Chiefs 16

7:24 pm: Chiefs get into the red zone, before the Chargers hold them to yet another field goal. Harrison Butker is good from 30 yards.

Chiefs get into the red zone, before the Chargers hold them to yet another field goal. Harrison Butker is good from 30 yards. 7:17 pm: Kenneth Murray walked off the field with trainers. Troy Reeder enters the game.

Kenneth Murray walked off the field with trainers. Troy Reeder enters the game. 7:15 pm: Chargers LB Kenneth Murray is down on the field.

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray is down on the field. 7:12 pm: Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna records his second sack of the night.

Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna records his second sack of the night. 7:08 pm: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) has been ruled out.

Halftime

Chargers 20, Chiefs 13

Second Quarter

Score Update: Chargers 20, Chiefs 13

6:50 pm: Chargers settle for a field goal, rather than go for it on fourth-and-two from the Kansas City 17-yard line. Cameron Dicker's field goal is good.

Chargers settle for a field goal, rather than go for it on fourth-and-two from the Kansas City 17-yard line. Cameron Dicker's field goal is good. 6:45 pm: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable to return.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable to return. 6:37 pm: Chiefs go three-and-out on back-to-back drives.

Chiefs go three-and-out on back-to-back drives. Score Update: Chargers 17, Chiefs 13

6:30 pm: Chargers put together a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ends with an Austin Ekeler 1-yard touchdown run. Ekeler is now up to 11 touchdowns this season.

Chargers put together a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ends with an Austin Ekeler 1-yard touchdown run. Ekeler is now up to 11 touchdowns this season. 6:22 pm: Chargers TE Stone Smartt records his first NFL catch for 6 yards, moving the chains for a first down.

Chargers TE Stone Smartt records his first NFL catch for 6 yards, moving the chains for a first down. 6:20 pm: After the Chiefs first three drives on offense resulted in points, the Chargers force them to punt after a three-and-out.

After the Chiefs first three drives on offense resulted in points, the Chargers force them to punt after a three-and-out. 6:15 pm: Mike Danna sacks Justin Herbert on third-and-12 to force the Chargers to punt.

Mike Danna sacks Justin Herbert on third-and-12 to force the Chargers to punt. 6:12 pm: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) is questionable to return.

Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) is questionable to return. 6:10 pm: DeAndre Carter returns the kickoff for 33 yards, his longest of the season.

DeAndre Carter returns the kickoff for 33 yards, his longest of the season. Score Update: Chiefs 13, Chargers 10

Chiefs 13, Chargers 10 6:05 pm: Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce for a 4-yard touchdown.

First Quarter

6:00 pm: Mike Williams is out of the blue tent with his helmet in hand. He briefly did some jogging in place.

Mike Williams is out of the blue tent with his helmet in hand. He briefly did some jogging in place. Score Update: Chargers 10, Chiefs 6

5:57 pm: Cameron Dicker's 46-yard field is good to extend the Chargers' lead.

Cameron Dicker's 46-yard field is good to extend the Chargers' lead. 5:53 pm: Mike Williams heads into the blue medical tent.

Mike Williams heads into the blue medical tent. 5:50 pm: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer was slow to get up after a play in the end zone, but eventually jogged off the field.

Chargers WR Joshua Palmer was slow to get up after a play in the end zone, but eventually jogged off the field. 5:47 pm: Mike Williams gingerly jogged off the field after this catch. It's his first game back from an ankle injury.

Mike Williams gingerly jogged off the field after this catch. It's his first game back from an ankle injury. 5:46 pm: Mike Williams hauls in an acrobatic catch along the sideline for 15 yards, showing quality awareness and footwork.

Mike Williams hauls in an acrobatic catch along the sideline for 15 yards, showing quality awareness and footwork. Score Update: Chargers 7, Chiefs 6

5:43 pm: Chiefs go seven plays for 42 yards on their second drive, but are forced to settle for another field goal.

Chiefs go seven plays for 42 yards on their second drive, but are forced to settle for another field goal. Score Update: Chargers 7, Chiefs 3

5:36 pm: On the third play of the Chargers first drive, Justin Herbert uncorks a 50-yard bomb to Joshua Palmer for a touchdown. It's the longest touchdown pass Herbert has thrown this season.

On the third play of the Chargers first drive, Justin Herbert uncorks a 50-yard bomb to Joshua Palmer for a touchdown. It's the longest touchdown pass Herbert has thrown this season. 5:32 pm: First play goes to Keenan Allen for 17 yards.

First play goes to Keenan Allen for 17 yards. 5:30 pm: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are out on the field for the offense’s first play.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are out on the field for the offense’s first play. Score Update: Chiefs 3, Chargers 0

5:29 pm: Chiefs go 11 plays for 60 yards on their opening drive to get inside the red zone, but Chargers hold them to a field goal.

Chiefs go 11 plays for 60 yards on their opening drive to get inside the red zone, but Chargers hold them to a field goal. 5:20 pm: The Chargers won the toss and defer to the second half.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, TE Gerald Everett, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Larry Rountree III, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, OL Brenden Jaimes

QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, TE Gerald Everett, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Larry Rountree III, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, OL Brenden Jaimes Chiefs: RB Ronald Jones, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, QB Shane Buechele, CB Chris Lammons, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.