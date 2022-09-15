Skip to main content

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 game are inactive?

This week's final injury report ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring). Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) was considered questionable, but after going through a pregame workout, the team has declared him active for tonight’s game.

The Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle), while guard Trey Smith (ankle) was listed as questionable, but is also active.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Chiefs have released which players will be inactive for Week 2.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • WR Keenan Allen
  • TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • RB Isaiah Spiller
  • DL Christian Covington
  • S JT Woods
  • OL Brenden Jaimes
  • QB Easton Stick
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers at Chiefs Week 2

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Game Prediction

Chiefs inactives

  • K Harrison Butker
  • RB Ronald Jones
  • QB Shane Buechele
  • OL Darian Kinnard
  • DE Josh Kaindoh
  • DT Malik Herring
  • LB Jack Cochrane

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Pregame Report: Chargers at Chiefs Week 2

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) Carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Voice Confidence in the Depth at Wide Receiver While Keenan Allen's Status Sits in Question For Week 2 vs. Chiefs

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Tuesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver DeAndre Carter (82) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

DeAndre Carter's Week 1 Performance Builds Upon Strong Training Camp, Continuing to Show He's More Than a Return Specialist

By Nicholas Cothrel
USATSI_17370420
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers at Chiefs Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel