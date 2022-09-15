Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Inactives

This week's final injury report ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring). Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) was considered questionable, but after going through a pregame workout, the team has declared him active for tonight’s game.

The Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle), while guard Trey Smith (ankle) was listed as questionable, but is also active.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Chiefs have released which players will be inactive for Week 2.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

WR Keenan Allen

TE Donald Parham Jr.

RB Isaiah Spiller

DL Christian Covington

S JT Woods

OL Brenden Jaimes

QB Easton Stick

Chiefs inactives

K Harrison Butker

RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

OL Darian Kinnard

DE Josh Kaindoh

DT Malik Herring

LB Jack Cochrane

