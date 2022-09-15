Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Inactives
Which players in the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 game are inactive?
This week's final injury report ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring). Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) was considered questionable, but after going through a pregame workout, the team has declared him active for tonight’s game.
The Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle), while guard Trey Smith (ankle) was listed as questionable, but is also active.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Chiefs have released which players will be inactive for Week 2.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- WR Keenan Allen
- TE Donald Parham Jr.
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- DL Christian Covington
- S JT Woods
- OL Brenden Jaimes
- QB Easton Stick
Chiefs inactives
- K Harrison Butker
- RB Ronald Jones
- QB Shane Buechele
- OL Darian Kinnard
- DE Josh Kaindoh
- DT Malik Herring
- LB Jack Cochrane
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.