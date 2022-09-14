Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers and Chiefs each held a walk-through on Wednesday as they prepare for tomorrow’s divisional matchup on a short week. While practice participation was an estimate on behalf of the teams, game designations were placed on a few notable players.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Donald Parham Jr. have both been ruled out. Allen exited last week's game with a hamstring injury, and with a quick turnaround time, he's not able to suit up. Parham has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early on of training camp, and Staley mentioned last Friday that he suffered a setback, holding him out of Week 1 and 2 to begin the season.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was upgraded to a limited participant for Tuesday and Wednesday this week. After being doubtful for the Week 1 game, Jackson has been ruled questionable for Week 2 in Kansas City.

The Chiefs handed out two game designations, including kicker Harrison Butker, who's been ruled out with an ankle injury and guard Trey Smith, who's questionable while also dealing with an ankle injury.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Limited

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

Full

T Rashawn Slater (back)

LB Drue Tranquill (back)

Game Status

OUT: WR Keenan Allen, TE Donald Parham Jr.

QUESTIONABLE: CB J.C. Jackson

Chiefs Injury Report

Did Not Practice

K Harrison Butker (ankle)

Full

T Orlando Brown (knee)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder)

WR Justin Watson (chest)

QB Patrick Mahomes (wrist)

S Justin Reid (hand)

LB Willie Gay (knee)

G Trey Smith (ankle)

*CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.

Game Status

OUT: K Harrison Butker

QUESTIONABLE: G Trey Smith

