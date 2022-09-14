Skip to main content

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers have five players listed on Wednesday's Week 2 injury report.

The Chargers and Chiefs each held a walk-through on Wednesday as they prepare for tomorrow’s divisional matchup on a short week. While practice participation was an estimate on behalf of the teams, game designations were placed on a few notable players.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Donald Parham Jr. have both been ruled out. Allen exited last week's game with a hamstring injury, and with a quick turnaround time, he's not able to suit up. Parham has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early on of training camp, and Staley mentioned last Friday that he suffered a setback, holding him out of Week 1 and 2 to begin the season.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was upgraded to a limited participant for Tuesday and Wednesday this week. After being doubtful for the Week 1 game, Jackson has been ruled questionable for Week 2 in Kansas City.

The Chiefs handed out two game designations, including kicker Harrison Butker, who's been ruled out with an ankle injury and guard Trey Smith, who's questionable while also dealing with an ankle injury.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) 

Limited

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

Full

  • T Rashawn Slater (back)
  • LB Drue Tranquill (back)

Game Status

OUT: WR Keenan Allen, TE Donald Parham Jr.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Voice Confidence in the Depth at Wide Receiver While Keenan Allen's Status Sits in Question For Week 2 vs. Chiefs

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Tuesday

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver DeAndre Carter (82) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Carter's Week 1 Performance Builds Upon Strong Training Camp, Continuing to Show He's More Than a Return Specialist

QUESTIONABLE: CB J.C. Jackson

Chiefs Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • K Harrison Butker (ankle)

Full

  • T Orlando Brown (knee)
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder)
  • WR Justin Watson (chest)
  • QB Patrick Mahomes (wrist)
  • S Justin Reid (hand)
  • LB Willie Gay (knee)
  • G Trey Smith (ankle)

*CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.

Game Status

OUT: K Harrison Butker

QUESTIONABLE: G Trey Smith

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Voice Confidence in the Depth at Wide Receiver While Keenan Allen's Status Sits in Question For Week 2 vs. Chiefs

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Tuesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver DeAndre Carter (82) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

DeAndre Carter's Week 1 Performance Builds Upon Strong Training Camp, Continuing to Show He's More Than a Return Specialist

By Nicholas Cothrel
USATSI_17370420
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers at Chiefs Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Christian Covington (95) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign DL Christian Covington to Active Roster, Waive DL Breiden Fehoko

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Monday

By Nicholas Cothrel
USATSI_19032149
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 24-19 Week 1 Win over Raiders

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Offensive Line Passes First Test, Shutting Down Raiders Pass Rush in Season Opener

By Nicholas Cothrel