Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Game Prediction

The Chargers and Chiefs enter Week 2 riding high, after both teams come out of the season opener with wins.

Now, in having to turn the page rather quickly, taking the field on Thursday Night Football for an AFC West matchup, there'll be a lot riding on this contest as the Chargers and Chiefs figure to finish the year one and two in some order, in what looks like the best division in the NFL.

The Chargers will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring). Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) is questionable, as coach Brandon Staley said earlier this week that he's in a better spot to play than he was just four days ago leading into Week 1.

As for the Chiefs, they'll be without kicker Harrison Butker (ankle). Guard Trey Smith (ankle) is also listed as questionable.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is 2-0 in games played in Kansas City. Can he play spoiler yet again?

Game Prediction

These two teams stack up among some of the best in the NFL. Typically, this matchup has the making of a game in which the team with the ball last wins.

However, I'm of the believe that this version of the game looks a bit different. While they combined for 69 points in Week 1, I think we'll see a much lower scoring game.

I attribute that mainly to the fact that these teams are having to play two games over a five-day span. Leading up to this contest is more about the players getting their bodies right and healthy enough to play than it is about game preparation.

As the Chargers could be without two marquee players in Allen and Jackson, paired with having to go on the road in a short week into a hostile environment, I lead in favor of the Chiefs in Week 2.

If there was any doubt that Kansas City's offense would take a step back with Tyreek Hill departing this offseason to Miami, Patrick Mahomes perhaps answered those questions in Week 1, tossing five touchdowns against the Cardinals.

I think this is a back and fourth game all throughout, but in the end, I have the home team Chiefs coming away with this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Chargers 24

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

