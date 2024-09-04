Chargers Reveal First Injury Report Ahead of Week 1 With One DNP
The Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury report of the 2024 season, and just two players landed on the list. Wide receiver D.J. Chark did not practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, and cornerback Tarheeb Still was limited, also because of a hip injury.
Chark and Still are both new members of the Chargers after joining the team this offseason. Chark signed with the Chargers in May after spending the 2023 season with the Carolina Panthers, where he caught 35 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns. Chark has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, recording a career-high of 1,008 yards in 2019 with the Jaguars.
Still was the Chargers' fifth-round pick out of Maryland, where he recorded 166 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 22 pass deflections over 40 games with the Terrapins.
The injury to Chark could prove significant for the Chargers, especially if he misses the team's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Chark was listed as a starter for the Chargers at receiver, alongside Joshua Palmer and second-year receiver Quentin Johnston. If Chark is out, it could dampen an already shallow receiving core. Chargers' second-round pick Ladd McConkey could likely see more snaps and targets.
Overall, the Chargers' injury report is relatively light after many players missed time during training camp and the preseason. The most notable injury was to quarterback Justin Herbert. It was originally reported that Herbert had a plantar fascia injury in his foot, but Herbert stated Wednesday that his injury was not actually a plantar fascia. He confirmed that he is now "100 percent."
Edge rusher Joey Bosa also missed practice time due to a hand injury that he underwent surgery for. He returned to practice wearing a club on his hand, but was seen earlier this week just wearing a glove — and not the club — on his hand.
The Raiders have listed seven players on their injured list ahead of Week 1. Tight end Brock Bowers (foot), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (knee), and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) were all limited participants Wednesday. Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (abdomen), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), linebacker Robert Spillane (back), and defensive end Tyree Wilson (foot) were all full participants in practice.
More Chargers:
Joey Bosa Praises Chargers' Jim Harbaugh For Leading Team The Right Way