Joey Bosa Praises Chargers' Jim Harbaugh For Leading Team The Right Way
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into a new era under head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.
This means that there will be a ton of change in the organization. Fortunately, this is Harbaugh's specialty.
In his NFL and NCAA career as a coach, Harbaugh has brought numerous programs, including Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers, and Michigan.
A large part of Harbaugh's success has been with how he handles and relates to players, whether it's through his hyper-focused football mindset or unique proverbs.
"The narrative that I'm hard to get along with or whatever other narrative out there is, that's just people's narrative," Harbaugh said to Kris Rhim of ESPN. "Nobody's ever doubted where my heart is every single time: what's in the best interest of the team that I am on."
This approach has worked particularly well for Chargers' defensive standout Joey Bosa. The Pro Bowl linebacker has significant praise for Harbaugh, saying that it takes him back to college.
"It feels like the coach is leading the team the way it should be led," Bosa said. "It has the feel of being back in college with Coach [Urban] Meyer. The message is sent from the top and it doesn't get mixed up as it's moving down the ladder."
Hopefully, this will work in Bosa's favor. Playing under Meyer at Ohio State for three seasons, Bosa recorded 148 total tackles, six pass deflections, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.
Bosa received numerous honorsin his NCAA career, including the Bill Willis Trophy, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for 2014, and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year twice. He was also a CFP national champion, a two-time All-American, and named to the first-team All-Big Ten twice.
This success continued into the NFL when Bosa was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
After missing the first four weeks of his rookie season, Bosa recorded 41 combined tackles, 21 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Unfortunately, injuries have become a theme in Bosa's career, with multiple seasons being shortened due to some kind of injury. Despite this, he has been named to four Pro Bowls.
In his eight season NFL career, Bosa has recorded 321 total tackles, 143 quarterback hits, 67 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries across 93 games.
