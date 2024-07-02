Charger Report

Chargers News: New Season Prediction Has Bolts Taking Major Leap

James Brizuela

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are embroidled in excitement heading into the 2024 season, mostly because the team has a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, a new trraining facility, and core defense that has returned to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

The team finished with a paltry 5-12 record in 2023, which was their worst record since the 2019 season. The hope is the Chargers can rebound in a big way under the leadership that Harbaugh provides.

There is no denying that Harbaugh is a proven winner, as he has turned around every team he has led. His last foray in the NFL was coaching for the San Francisco 49ers, which he helped turn into a championship-caliber team within three seasons.

Harbaugh's track record is enough to convince many pundits and experts, and CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston has revealed why she believes the team will overachieve in 2024.

According to McCarriston, "Maybe I haven't learned my lesson from the past, but I am once again counting on the Chargers to do something with their talented, well-paid quarterback. They finally have a competent head coach in Jim Harbaugh and while he may not have made as many big splashes as expected this offseason, I can see him leading the Chargers to a winning record and dare I say, possibly a playoff bid.

"They fired Brandon Staley late in the 2023 season and replaced him with a proven winner. The Chargers have had high expectations in the past and failed to meet them, but I believe this will be the year they are a team that gives their opponents a bigger challenge and certainly will rack up more wins than last year," McCarriston added.

The Chargers could shock the NFL world in 2024 by making the playoffs, and the hope is Harbaugh can lead them to their first Super Bowl since 1994.

Read more: Chargers News: Los Angeles in Bottom Third of Recent NFL Power Ranking

Published
James Brizuela

JAMES BRIZUELA

James Brizuela has been a professional writer since 2019. After covering entertainment and the NFL for Sportskeeda, he now works as an Assignment Desk Editor for the LA Sports Report Network which has partnered with the Sports Illustrated FanNation Network, focusing on his expertise in LA sports at the college and professional level.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News