Chargers News: New Season Prediction Has Bolts Taking Major Leap
The Los Angeles Chargers are embroidled in excitement heading into the 2024 season, mostly because the team has a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, a new trraining facility, and core defense that has returned to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy.
The team finished with a paltry 5-12 record in 2023, which was their worst record since the 2019 season. The hope is the Chargers can rebound in a big way under the leadership that Harbaugh provides.
There is no denying that Harbaugh is a proven winner, as he has turned around every team he has led. His last foray in the NFL was coaching for the San Francisco 49ers, which he helped turn into a championship-caliber team within three seasons.
Harbaugh's track record is enough to convince many pundits and experts, and CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston has revealed why she believes the team will overachieve in 2024.
According to McCarriston, "Maybe I haven't learned my lesson from the past, but I am once again counting on the Chargers to do something with their talented, well-paid quarterback. They finally have a competent head coach in Jim Harbaugh and while he may not have made as many big splashes as expected this offseason, I can see him leading the Chargers to a winning record and dare I say, possibly a playoff bid.
"They fired Brandon Staley late in the 2023 season and replaced him with a proven winner. The Chargers have had high expectations in the past and failed to meet them, but I believe this will be the year they are a team that gives their opponents a bigger challenge and certainly will rack up more wins than last year," McCarriston added.
The Chargers could shock the NFL world in 2024 by making the playoffs, and the hope is Harbaugh can lead them to their first Super Bowl since 1994.
