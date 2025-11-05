Super Bowl 2026: Date, Location, Logos, Halftime Show & Everything You Need to Know
The greatest spectacle in American sports—the Super Bowl—is just three months away.
Since the Super Bowl was first held between the Packers and Chiefs in 1966, the annual NFL game that determines who wins the league’s championship has transcended into the biggest sporting event in the country. The Super Bowl has turned into a show which features a top artist performing at halftime, iconic commercials running throughout the game, and some of the most popular celebrities attending while over 100 million viewers tune in to the game across the country.
This year’s Super Bowl will be a special occasion as it’s the 60th edition of the big game. Ahead of the annual landmark event, this post will continue to be updated with information surrounding the game, entertainment, ticketing, broadcasting and much, much more.
Super Bowl Date & Time
Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb. 8, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast, where the Super Bowl will be held this year.
Super Bowl Location & Venue
The Super Bowl is heading to the San Francisco Bay Area and will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Levi's Stadium, the home of the 49ers, is over 40 miles away from the city of San Francisco. The 49ers used to play in San Francisco at Candlestick Park, but moved south to Santa Clara when Levi’s Stadium was built.
This is the second time Levi's Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl, after previously holding Super Bowl 50 in 2015. In honor of the 50th Super Bowl, 39 of the 43 prior Super Bowl MVP winners were honored before the game, with Bart Starr and Chuck Howley appearing over a video. Since the Super Bowl has honored previous MVPs of the game every 10 years, it would be unsurprising to see a ceremony paying tribute to them once again.
This will be the third overall held in the San Francisco Bay Area. Along with the two Super Bowls held at Levi's Stadium, Stanford was previously the site of the 1984-85 Super Bowl, which the 49ers won over the Dolphins 38-16.
Logo & Branding
This year’s logo pays tribute to San Francisco's most iconic landmark, the Golden Gate Bridge. Along with the prominently featuring the world’s tallest and longest suspension bridge that is a symbol of the city, the logo features the San Francisco skyline and the signature clouds that fog the city. It also pays tribute to the Bay Area's natural features, like the mountains overlaying the Bay and Pacific coastline, and the Redwoods, California's state tree which are all over Muir Woods, the natural monument and forest that lies in Marin County.
Super Bowl Halftime Show & Entertainment
Rapper Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show this year. The Grammy award-winning artist from Puerto Rico is one of the most popular artists across the country, and now will perform at the biggest concert in the country.
While not everyone was excited about the decision to have Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently defended the move, saying, “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve ... We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on. I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment."
Two days before the Super Bowl, Sting will headline the lineup for On Location's Super Bowl LX Studio 60 concert at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Feb. 6. Also prior to the Super Bowl, Bay Area Host Committee will host the BAHC Live! concert series at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Grammy-winning artist Chris Stapleton will be featured in the series on the Feb. 7.
Along the Feb. 6 concert series, the Palace of Fine Arts will also host the 2026 NFL Honors awards show, which will see the league award the MVP, Defensive and Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year among other awards.
Predictions & Potential Matchups
The Chiefs have represented the AFC in each of the last three seasons and are the current odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, but the AFC should be wide open this year. For one, if the season ended today, the Chiefs wouldn’t even be in the playoffs and are currently the No. 8 seed.
The Chiefs, Ravens and Texans—three of the AFC’s final four teams over each of the last two years—are all currently outside of the playoff picture. If any of them go on a run and do make the playoffs, especially the Chiefs and Ravens, they certainly could challenge to make the Super Bowl.
For now though, the Bills and Colts appear to be the strongest teams in the conference, while the Broncos and Steelers are also leading their divisions at the moment and will be in the picture.
In the NFC, the Eagles remain a strong candidate to return to the Super Bowl. However, between the Rams, Seahawks, Lions, Packers and Buccaneers, there will be plenty of competition for Philadelphia this January.
Parody is at a high in the NFL this season, which could create some unexpected matchups in the Super Bowl this year.
Ticketing & Hospitality
Several ticket packages to attend Super Bowl LX have been released, though a few of them have already sold out. Currently, the Touchdown Club ticket package is starting at $7,000 per person while the Club 67 ticket package is starting at $17,150 per person. Both packages include pregame hospitality. There are also all-inclusive packages available which includes a ticket to the game as well as a stay at a few of the top hotels in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the Grand Hyatt, Hilton Union Square, Westin St. Francis, Fairmont San Francisco and The Inn at Spanish Bay—which also includes golf at either Pebble Beach or Spyglass Hill. These packages are all upwards of $11,000 per person.
Both SeatGeek and StubHub are also currently selling tickets that range from around $7,000 to over $50,000 per ticket.
Broadcast & Streaming Coverage
Super Bowl 60 will be broadcasted on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer for the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, as the last time NBC held the righs to the Super Bowl, Al Michaels still held that role.
Commercials & Media Strategy
According to Sportcal, NBCU has sold out of ad inventory already. NBCU reportedly was charging at least $7 million for a 30-second ad slot during the Super Bowl.
Expect NBC to also use the Super Bowl as an opportunity to continue advertising for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which begin two days before the Super Bowl on Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22.
What’s Coming Next
Over the next two months will be the second half of the regular season, which will determine which 14 teams qualify for the playoffs this year and have a shot at the Super Bowl.
In the coming months, there will continue to updates surrounding the entertainment that will take place in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, as well as who will sing the national anthem. Teasers for the upcoming Super Bowl ads will also be released, as well as more information surrounding the broadcast and coverage of the event.