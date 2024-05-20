Chargers Surprising Young OL Listed as Potential Breakout Player in 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason looking to build a much more competitive team after a disastrous 2023 season. Los Angeles had issues all along the offensive line last year but with new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, they made a plan to upgrade.
Protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert is the single most important aspect for the Bolts so the team decided to build a better offensive front. They drafted Joe Alt out of Notre Dame to pair with some of their already strong players on the line. But one in particular has the look of a potential star.
Jamaree Salyer, a sixth-round pick from 2022, played extremely well in his second season for the Bolts. Entering year three, he is being listed as a potential breakout star for Los Angeles by Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus.
"The Chargers should field a strong offensive line in 2024, and Salyer should benefit," Locker writes. "The former Georgia Bulldog experienced a dip in pass-blocking grade, but it’s largely attributed to giving up more sacks. In fact, Salyer’s pass-blocking efficiency (96.6) was higher than in his rookie season. Jim Harbaugh has a knack for fortifying offensive lines, and in playing next to Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt and Zion Johnson, Salyer could match their form in his second full season at right guard."
If Salyer can take that next step, the Bolts may have one of the better offensive lines in the entire league. With Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson alongside him, the Bolts should be able to protect Herbert well.
The success of the Chargers will come down to how well the offensive line plays but Harbaugh has been known to maximize talent at that position. What was a weakness for the Chargers last season could end up being one of their strength this year.
