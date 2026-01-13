Chargers facing urgency to fix team around Justin Herbert before it's too late

While sorting through the rubble of another 11-win regular season that ended in another ugly playoff loss, anything - everything - is on the table this offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Said head coach Jim Harbaugh after last Sunday night's demoralizing 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, "We're going to look at everything. I don't have the answers. I wish I did. We'll work hard. It'll be a new beginning."

MORE: Candidates to replace Greg Roman if Chargers decide to fire offensive coordinator

Harbaugh's deep dive will obviously start with embattled offensive coordinator Greg Roman. It will also include honest, raw reviews of an offensive line that needs depth, receivers that can get open and stretch the field and ... a new quarterback?

Justin Herbert was a warrior this season. Despite the countless injuries to his offensive line and running backs that resulted in 60 overall sacks - including six by the Patriots - and his own broken left hand, Herbert willed the Bolts into the playoffs. But for the second consecutive season, he was not good when his team needed him most.

It’s gonna be really cool to watch Justin Herbert get his Matt Stafford moment on a different team.



Just not gonna work out in Los Angeles. — Jake Malasek (@jakemalasek) January 12, 2026

He is now 0-3 in the playoffs. In those losses he is a combined 58 of 106 (55 percent) for 664 yards with two touchdowns, four interceptions and 13 sacks. In two playoff games the last two seasons, Herbert and the offense have managed just one touchdown and 15 points. They have lost the games by a combined 33 points.

Along with the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, the Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks to never play in a Super Bowl. Herbert, who will be 28 next season, is probably the best active quarterback to never win a playoff game. But critics are starting to wonder if he'll ever win one in southern California.

MORE: Justin Herbert and Chargers' offense hapless again in yet another playoff loss

With NFL quarterbacks we've seen old faces excel in new places. Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford languished for years with other teams, but now have the Seattle Seahawks and Rams in the Divisional Round. Just this season, Daniel Jones (Giants to Colts), Baker Mayfield (Panthers to Buccaneers) and Mac Jones (Patriots to 49ers) showed that a change of scenery can be beneficial.

We're not suggesting it's time to give up on Herbert. But after six seasons have produced no playoff wins, it's urgent that the Chargers get this team fixed around him.

Jim Harbaugh | David Butler II-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Referee's blatant missed call on Herbert hit to head costs Chargers 6-3 halftime deficit

Greg Roman earns more criticism after Charges flail aimlessly early vs. Patriots

Chargers bungle opportunity for early points off Daiyan Henley interception of Drake Maye