Candidates to replace Greg Roman if Chargers decide to fire offensive coordinator

Justin Herbert is 0-3 in the playoffs. But Greg Roman is an uglier 0 for his last 7.

Sure, Herbert wasn't good in Sunday night's 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots that ended another 11-win Los Angeles Chargers' season with another blowout playoff loss. But it's the offensive coordinator Roman that is squarely on the hot seat to be fired in the wake of the offensive pratfall.

Hebert and his Bolts' offense were embarrassingly inept. This was one of the worst offensive performances in franchise playoff history. The Chargers have played 33 postseason games and this was only the fourth time they've been held without a touchdown joining 1961 (10-3 to the Houston Oilers), 1965 (23-0 to the Buffalo Bills) and 1992 (31-0 to the Miami Dolphins). The Chargers played without star rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who carried only one time for minus-one yard. The receivers failed to get open. When the game was still in doubt, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston combined for two catches for 23 yards and Keenan Allen had a key drop. An offensive line decimated by injuries again failed to protect Herbert, who was sacked 54 times in the regular season and another six in this loss.

MORE: Justin Herbert and Chargers' offense hapless again in yet another playoff loss

In two playoff games the last two seasons, Herbert and the offense have managed just one touchdown and 15 points. They have lost the games by a combined 33 points.

Something's gotta change, the fingers are pointing at Roman.

"Right now, I don't have the answers," head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the loss when asked if Roman was this team's right play-caller. "We're going to look at that, at everything. It really falls on me that we wasn't at our best tonight. I don't have the answers. I wish I did. We'll work hard. It'll be a new beginning."

Harbaugh is a loyal coach who controversially hired Roman after the two coached together with the San Francisco 49ers. Roman also spent several seasons with Harbaugh's brother, John, in Baltimore.

Parting with Roman won't be easy. But it's necessary. Because his offensive failure isn't just with the Chargers.

Sunday night was his seventh playoff game since reaching the Super Bowl with the Niners. The point totals in those games: 23, 13, 17, 17, 12, 12, 3. That's an average of less than 14 points per game, which in today's NFL isn't nearly good enough.

Jim Harbaugh | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A look at some of the offensive minds that Harbaugh could hire if the Chargers decide to replace Roman.

Mike McDaniel

Former Miami Dolphins head coach is on the market after being fired. He made his name as the Niners' offensive coordinator before Miami hired him.

Kliff Kingsbury

Innovative mind is off Dan Quinn's staff in Washington, and would be a welcome infusion of fresh ideas.

John Harbaugh

Fired recently by the Baltimore Ravens. Don't rule it out.

MORE: Referee's blatant missed call on Herbert hit to head costs Chargers 6-3 halftime deficit

Todd Monken

John Harbaugh's offensive coordinator worked wonders with Lamar Jackson.

Nathan Scheelhaase

Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator could bring Sean McVay's innovative West Coast passing game into a Chargers' offense seemingly stuck in the 1960s.

Zac Robinson

He was with the Rams before helping Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts flourish with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in Atlanta.

The Chargers offense finished the 2025 season ranked No. 12 in yards per game, No. 12 in rushing and No. 18 in passing, and No. 20 in points per game.

Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Referee's blatant missed call on Herbert hit to head costs Chargers 6-3 halftime deficit

Greg Roman earns more criticism after Charges flail aimlessly early vs. Patriots

Chargers bungle opportunity for early points off Daiyan Henley interception of Drake Maye