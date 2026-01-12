Cris Collinsworth Praised Chargers' O-Line Right Before Justin Herbert Got Crushed
Justin Herbert had a nightmare game against the Patriots on Sunday night. New England beat the Chargers 16-3 to advance to the divisional round where they'll face either the Texans or Steelers at home.
Herbert completed 19 of 31 passes for 159 yards and was sacked six times and the Patriots defense was credited with 11 QB hits. Herbert also ran the ball 10 times for 57 yards so you have to take into account all that punishment too. Those numbers make for a rough night for any quarterback.
The Chargers lost starting offensive lineman Rashawn Slater torn patellar tendon in training camp and Joe Alt to ankle surgery in November. Herbert has been running for his life ever since.
On Sunday night America saw the Patriots catch up with him over and over.
Not that the Chargers' line didn't have it's defenders. Cris Collinsworth praised the job that the Chargers had done protecting Herbert during the game. And right as he finished Herbert got hit again.
"But Mike, the excuses of the year, and they're legitimate excuses, don't apply here tonight because this offensive line has done well enough up there protecting him," said Collinsworth. "It has been the ability of the passing game to get anything going. They just haven't been able to do it."
And then Herbert got sacked before he could complete his dropback. The only person the Patriots hit harder than Herbert last night was their own coach. And only one of them seemed to enjoy it.