Chargers News: Justin Herbert Addresses LA Losing Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert lost his top two pass-catchers this offseason as Mike Williams and Keenan Allen departed the team. The team released Williams, who tore his ACL last season, and Williams signed with the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the team traded Allen to the Chicago Bears as the two sides could not agree on a contract.
While speaking with reporters Thursday, Herbert had nothing but great things to say about his two former teammates and wideouts.
"They're two of the best to ever do it," Herbert said. "Two great teammates, friends, competitor. It's tough to replace guys like that because there's not many like them ... Obviously tough losing two friends like Mike and Keenan, but I wish them absolute best no matter where they go. I'll always be a fan of them."
As Herbert said, it's not easy to replace the production he and the team got from Williams and Allen, especially when Allen caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and another Pro Bowl a season ago. Still, Herbert is confident in the receiving core they've built so far this offseason.
"I feel really comfortable with the group that we have here," Herbert said. "They've stepped up, they've done a really great job picking up this offense, going out and competing. I know that we don't have pads on or anything, but I love the way that they attack the day, practice, weights, film. That receiving group is special and I'm looking forward to throwing them the ball."
The Chargers went into the offseason with receivers Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, added D.J. Chark in free agency, and drafted receivers Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson this year. They also brought in tight ends Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly.
No one in this group is nearly as proven as Williams or Allen, but Herbert clearly has faith in them, and the Chargers are counting on them to lead the passing offense this season.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: First Look At Media Day Moments
Chargers News: Pessimistic Outlook Given to New Running Back Room