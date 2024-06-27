Stats Show Chargers Displayed Mediocrity On Defense In 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers defense was pretty bad last season. They continuously gave up big play after big play, leading to them finishing the year 5-12.
Los Angeles has talent on the defense, making the struggles very odd. But heading into 2024, it's important to note what went wrong on defense so the team with new head coach Jim Harbaugh can help rectify the matter.
Amelia Probst of Pro Football Focus put together an algorithm that tracked the performance of teams in 2023. Within this, it showed that the Chargers' defense was fairly mediocre throughout the entire season.
Los Angeles was placed in the Cluster 3 grouping, which showed strong defense from the team but poor efforts all around.
"The Chargers' pass rush unit ranked 20th with a 71.8 grade in 2023. Their run defense stood out on its way to a 12th-ranked 66.2 grade. What hurt them the most was allowing fourth downs to be converted at a high rate, almost 60%. No team played Cover 6 more than Los Angeles (24.4%)."
If the Chargers want to turn things around in 2024, it all starts on the defensive side of the ball. Harbaugh should have his players more prepared and ready to go but the guys will still need to prove it out on the football field.
If Los Angeles can even get the defense back up to speed, they could be in good shape. The Chargers have an easy schedule this season and they will look to take advantage of that fact.
