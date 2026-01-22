Packers Interview a Franchise Hall of Famer for Defensive Coordinator Job

The Packers interviewed franchise legend and current Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris for their vacant defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris, who is a member of Green Bay's franchise Hall of Fame, played 14 seasons from 1998–2011, with seven of those seasons coming with the Packers. The best season of his career came with Green Bay in 2007, when he was named Second-Team All-Pro.

Harris notched 21 career interceptions and 470 combined tackles in 14 seasons as a professional. The 51-year-old has served in several different defensive assistant coaching roles since his retirement. His most senior title was in Dallas in 2024, when he was the assistant head coach under Mike McCarthy—Harris’s former Packers coach—in addition to his role as defensive backs coach.

This would be Harris's first defensive coordinator job. He would replace Jeff Hafley, who left his role in Green Bay to take the head coaching job with the Dolphins.

